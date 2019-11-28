Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2019 Time & Channel

It’s the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Read on for the details on what time it airs, what TV channel to watch it on and more parade info.

MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE 2019 DATE AND TIME: The parade airs on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019 and Rolling Stone has reported that it will air from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. across all time zones.

MACY’S THANKSGIVING PARADE 2019 CHANNELS: The parade will air on NBC, with footage from the parade also airing on the CBS network. For NBC, Today Show hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will all help lead the commentary for the event. CBS’ coverage will be hosted by Keltie Knight and Kevin Frazier. This year will be NBC’s 67th annual broadcast.

MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE PERFORMERS 2019: Billy Porter, the Black Eyed Peas, Chris Young, Chris Janson, Natasha Bedingfield, Tenile Townes, Celine Dion, Ciara, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots, Debbie Gibson, Idina Menzel, Kelly Rowland, Lea Michele, Ozuna, and TLC are all included in the performers’ lineup. The Muppets and Sesame Street will help kick off the show.

Rolling Stone has reported that Miranda Lambert is set to sing “Bluebird” and “Settling Down.” Celine Dion’s performance will be from her new album “Courage”.

When it comes to Broadway shows and events participating in the parade, they include the Radio City Rockettes, as well as casts from the current Broadway shows Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beetlejuice, Hadestown, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

The marching bands participating, according to an NBC press release, are the “Awesome Original Second Time Arounders Marching Band (St. Petersburg, FL), Blue Springs High School Golden Regiment (Blue Springs, MO), Catalina Foothills Falcon Band (Tucson, AZ), Franklin Regional Panther Band (Murrysville, PA), Macy’s Great American Marching Band (United States), Madison Central High School Band (Richmond, KY), Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. High School’s Kings of Halftime (Lithonia, GA), Morgan State University’s The Magnificent Marching Machine (Baltimore, MD), NYPD Marching Band (New York, NY), Ronald Reagan High School Marching Band (San Antonio, TX), and Western Carolina University’s Pride of the Mountains Marching Band (Cullowhee, NC).”

MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE 2019 NEW BALLOONS: In addition to some of the expected balloons in the parade, Billboard has reported that the new balloons include Astronaut Snoopy, Spongebob Squarepants, Dr. Seuss’ Green Eggs and Ham and Smokey the Bear.

Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, released the following statement about the parade and balloons for this year, “Spectacle is synonymous with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and each year we aim to create an even bigger one than the last, with incredible must-see entertainment for millions of spectators nationwide. Featuring an amazing line-up of high-flying character balloons, jaw-dropping animated floats, world-class marching bands and performance groups, artists covering a variety of musical genres, and of course, the one-and-only Santa Claus, we are ‘Parade Ready’ and can’t wait to take to the streets of New York City to once again herald the arrival of the holiday season.”

