How to Watch ‘Mad About You’ Reboot via Spectrum On-Demand

Paul and Jamie Buchman are back to give fans of Mad About You a glimpse at their lives now. The series was a staple of NBC’s lineup from 1992 until 1999 announced their revival last year. At the time, it was revealed that the network home for the comedy would no longer be NBC. Instead, the show is available through Spectrum On Demand. Read on to find out how to watch the reboot and learn what to expect from this new chapter in the Buchman’s story.

Mad About You’s New Episodes Are Only Available Through Spectrum On Demand

To see the new episodes of Mad About You, viewers need a Spectrum TV subscription. Another alternative is a Spectrum Internet subscription plan which covers On Demand access. This specific service may not be available in all areas of the country. Subscribers are encouraged to check the company’s website to see if their area supports this option.

TV subscribers can easily access content through the online guide. To access Mad About You or any other offering, start by pressing the menu button. It will pull up a side panel that brings users directly to the film or series they are searching for. Since this is an original for the company, the series should be prominently displayed on the menu.

An online TV watching site gives users access to live as well as on demand selections on all devices. Spectrum subscribers need a Spectrum.Net Username to access the online on demand selection. It may take up to 72 hours to get an account set up and working for new users.

The Episodes Are Released on a Staggered Schedule

Starting November 20th, the first six episodes of the series are available through Spectrum On Demand. By no means is that everything. Instead, another six episodes are released on December 18th. The show’s original episodes are also available for anyone who wants to catch up on the couple before viewing new episodes.

The First Six Episodes Show the Buchmans Facing an Empty Nest

As viewers of the previous series remember, the couple became parents to Mabel. When the series ended, she was still a young child. All of that has changed as the first episode of the season sees the couple drop her off at college. Luckily for Paul and Jamie, she chose NYU and is staying nearby. For the couple, it creates an empty nest situation that both of them have very different opinions about.

For the second episode of the series, Jamie is trying to establish her boundaries with Mabel being so close. While some in the family are respecting her time at college, Mabel is finding her mother has problems with all of it. The results see Jamie confronted with a special contract that might not be what either of them hoped for in the long run.

The couple aging is also addressed in episode three as Jamie confronts that issues of menopause. She’s dealing with the symptoms while trying to get back to work. Paul has his own problems as Mabel wants to keep it a secret that he’s her father. It may all come out anyway as he speaks to an NYU class.