Margaret Atwood Documentary: When is it Released on Hulu?

Margaret Atwood, the author of the critically acclaimed book-turned-television series The Handmaid’s Tale, will feature in the upcoming documentary based on her life: Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word Is Power. According to Hulu, the Atwood documentary will start streaming Tuesday, November 19, and will likely air on the streaming service at 3 a.m. EST/2 a.m. CST, which is typical for new Hulu releases.

Hulu recently picked up U.S. rights to the feature documentary about the Canadian literary star in October, 2019. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary follows Atwood and her late partner Graeme Gibson to events around the world, and includes interviews with The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss, actress and political activist Sarah Polley, celebrated filmmaker Volker Schlöndorf, and others.

Here’s what we know about Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word Is Power:

The Documentary Was Sold to Several Foreign Territories Worldwide & Will Feature Tatiana Maslany Reading Atwood’s Poetry

The film’s producer, White Pine Pictures, told THR that A Word After a Word has been sold to eight other foreign territories besides Hulu, including ARTE in France and Germany, Sky in the U.K. and HBO for Central Europe. The documentary was also included in sales to Australia, New Zealand, The Netherlands, Finland and Sweden.

Aside from interviews with Moss, Polley and Schlöndorf, Tatiana Maslany will be reading Atwood’s poetry and prose throughout the documentary, according to THR.

Atwood Recently Released a Sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale

Atwood announced in November, 2018 that she was working on a sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, which was released in 1985. In a message posted on Twitter, Atwood wrote: “Dear Readers, everything you’ve ever asked me about Gilead and its inner workings is the inspiration for this book. Well, almost everything! The other inspiration is the world we’ve been living in.”

The Testaments, Atwood’s sequel, was published on September 10, 2019 and split the prestigious Booker Prize with British author Bernardine Evaristo last month. The novel is set 15 years after the events of the original novel. It is narrated by Aunt Lydia, a character from the previous book; Agnes, a young woman living in Gilead; and Daisy, a young woman living in Canada.

The synopsis for the book reads:

More than fifteen years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale, the theocratic regime of the Republic of Gilead maintains its grip on power, but there are signs it is beginning to rot from within. At this crucial moment, the lives of three radically different women converge, with potentially explosive results. Two have grown up as part of the first generation to come of age in the new order. The testimonies of these two young women are joined by a third: Aunt Lydia. Her complex past and uncertain future unfold in surprising and pivotal ways. With The Testaments, Margaret Atwood opens up the innermost workings of Gilead, as each woman is forced to come to terms with who she is, and how far she will go for what she believes.

Tune in Tuesday, November 19 to catch the premiere of Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power on Hulu. In the meantime, check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

