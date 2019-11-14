The Masked Singer Episode 7 Spoilers: Who Gets Unmasked Tonight? 11/13/2019

The Masked Singer season 2 episode 7 aired on Wednesday, November 13. 5 masked characters performed, and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog joined Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong on the judges’ panel as a special guest.

The 5 performers for episode 7 were The Rottweiler, The Fox, The Flower, The Tree, and The Ladybug. So, what happened? Who was eliminated? Which celebrity was unmasked at the end of the episode? We have your answers.

BEWARE OF EPISODE 7 SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs, so keep checking back for more information about what happened and who was eliminated during episode 7.

‘The Masked Singer’ Episode 7 Recap

For episode 7, in addition to the characters’ clue packages, each masked celebrity also presented a physical clue on stage for the judges and viewers after their performances.

The Fox was the first contestant to perform. He proved yet again that he is an excellent singer and performer, and busted out some impressive dance moves to start the show. His clue was a boombox, which he said he received as a gift from his father and helped him “find his voice.”

Ladybug performed “Youngblood” by 5 Seconds of Summer, and it was clear that, as she said in her clue package, her confidence really is growing with every performance. For her physical clue, she brought a golf cart on stage.

The Flower confirmed that she is a music legend with another amazing singing performance. Her clue was a deck of cards.

Although the Tree might have flown under the radar earlier in the season, her performance of “No Excuses” by Meghan Trainor showed the judges and viewers at home that she is a strong singer. Her physical clue was a bowl of soup.

The Rottweiler closed out the show with “Castle on a Hill” by Ed Sheeran. He earned a standing ovation by the judges and audience, and Jenny McCarthy told him his performance was the best of the season. The Rottweiler presented an impressive drawing of Triumph that he did himself.

