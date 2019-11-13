The Masked Singer season 2 returned to television with its original panel of celebrity judges: Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger. Joining the judges and host Nick Cannon for episode 7 is Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

Episode 7, featuring Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, airs on Wednesday, November 13 at 8/7c on FOX. The episode’s title, “Triumph Over Masks,” gives a nod to the celebrity talent competition’s special guest.

The official synopsis for episode 7 teases “Five celebrities perform; Triumph the Insult Comic Dog guest judges.” The 5 masked singers performing are The Fox, The Ladybug, The Flower, The Tree, and The Rottweiler. Since Triumph the Insult Comic Dog is a rottweiler puppet, it makes sense that they would welcome him onto the show as a guest judge, and fans can expect plenty of banter between the disguised celebrity and Triumph when it’s The Rottweiler’s turn to perform.

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog’s Guest Appearance Provided a New Clue About the Rottweiler’s Identity

VideoVideo related to ‘the masked singer’ season 2 judges: triumph the insult comic dog appears as guest 2019-11-13T16:45:40-05:00

In a sneak peek video released ahead of the episode, fans get to see an interaction between Triumph the Insult Comic Dog and The Rottweiler that might have offered up a new clue about the celebrity beneath the elaborate mask.

For episode 7, each contestant will offer a physical clue to the judges and viewers watching at home to help them get one step closer to guessing the character’s celebrity identities. The Rottweiler used his physical clue as an opportunity to interact with guest judge Triumph.

When Nick Cannon unveiled the Rottweiler’s clue, revealing an impressive portrait of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, drawn by the celebrity. Does this mean that the masked singer is known for his artistic abilities, or is perhaps even a famous animator? The judges were floored by the quality of the drawing, which will likely influence their updated guesses as to who’s behind the mask.

In the video, the Rottweiler explained in his disguised voice “I love you so much Triumph, that I drew this for you hoping that you would sign it for a fellow pup or your son.” Triumph agreed to sign it if Ken would also sign it too, he joked, keep the drawing from having too much resell value.

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Is the Second Celebrity Guest Judge of the Season

Rottweiler thinks he’s top dog, but wait until he meets our guest! Triumph the Insult Comic Dog joins the panel for a special #TheMaskedSinger, tomorrow at 8/7c on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/sTRpDuBF28 — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) November 12, 2019

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog is the second guest judge of the season; Anthony Anderson guest judged during episode 6, airing the previous week on November 6.

The Masked Singer spread the news of Triumph’s special guest judge appearance on Twitter, sharing a promo video that features the hilariously rude dog puppet.

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog commented on his upcoming appearance on Twitter, too. In one tweet, he said “This was fun. I love a good mystery, for example, figuring out where Robin Thicke’s been since 2013 #TheMaskedSinger.” If that tweet is any indication, the judges will not be exempt from being the target of Triumph’s jokes.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 2, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.