McCormick and Schmick’s Free Meal & Menu on Veterans Day 2019

McCormick and Schmick’s is open for Veterans Day, but their special menu promotion is only available Sunday, November 11th. The chain wants to honor those who have served our county, so they have created a menu for those who qualify. US military, National Guard, and Gold Star parents as well as spouses, can take advantage of this free entree offer.

Standard military I.D. or similar proof of identification is required to take advantage of this offer. The customer cannot use the to-go option for their entree. All entrees included in this promotion must be eater in the restaurant. While reservations are encouraged, walk-in customers are also welcome.

Free Entree Menu

The menu consists of restaurant favorites. Classic shrimp scampi comes with linguine. Garlic, white wine, and fresh herbs make up this flavorful combination. Beer battered fish and chips bring casual fare to the establishment. Chesapeake fries offer a side dish that is fun as it is delicious. Tartar sauce is also included to complement the batter. Salmon rigatoni combines pasta and seafood. Asparagus and artichokes along with a pesto cream sauce enhance the unique taste.

Buttermilk fried shrimp is another staple that is served much like the beer-battered menu option. Salmon in both cedar plank or grilled cooking options presents a healthy choice for diners. In either case, it comes with a northwest berry reduction, roasted potatoes, and vegetables that are in season.

In addition to seafood, meat dishes are also on the menu. Parmesan-crusted-chicken features lemon -caper butter. The dish is served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Romano chicken chopped salad offers more than just chicken. The bacon and blue cheese crumbles are covered in white balsamic vinaigrette. Tender beef medallions live up to their name and are accompanied by vegetables as well as mashed potatoes. Blackened chicken fettucine includes black pepper to up the heat and bell peppers to cool down the flavor. A cajun cream sauce is included. McCormick’s Cheeseburger is standard restaurant fare with cheddar cheese, fries, and pickles.

Other Seasonal Specials

Not all restaurant specials are not connected to the holiday. A three-course dinner for two is available for the set price of $69. This choice is scheduled to be available on Veterans Day. Diners can choose between several first course options. Hawaiian Bigeye Ahi Tuna Tartare is prepared tableside with capers, onions, chopped eggs, and dijon mustard. Classic caesar or walnut mixed greens are also on the first-course menu.

The second course is an 18 oz. C.A.B bone-in New York strip steak. It is sliced for two diners and butter is included. Small batch mash is on offer for this course of the meal. A lobster tail can be added to the order for an additional fee.

For dessert, the course concludes with the restaurant’s popular chocolate bag. Dark chocolate is sculpted in the shape of a bag. Inside, white chocolate mousse is poured to the top. Fresh berries line its surface for added seasonal flavor.

During the month of November, the restaurant is also offering a lunch special. A crab cake sandwich with onions lettuce is the centerpiece of the special. It is offered with a cup of clam chowder and french fries. Additional toppings may be included upon request.

Special occasion desserts let customers personalize a special occasion. They can be used on Veterans day to highlight military friends and family members. A personal message is included on top of the dessert. The guest also gets their dessert free as others celebrate.