McDonald’s & Burger King on Veterans Day 2019

McDonald’s and Burger King are both open on Veterans Day, 2019 during regular business hours, so if you’re looking for a quick snack or a bite to eat while honoring the veterans in your life, both restaurants have you covered.

Neither fast food joint offers any specifics on deals or discounts to military personnel or veterans on their websites (likely because they are both chain-operated), so we recommend contacting a restaurant nearest to you and asking the manager. Since the military discount program is usually at the discretion of the local store manager, we always suggest reaching out to store first.

Here’s what you need to know about the holiday details, hours, offers and history of both restaurants:

We Suggest Calling Ahead to Check With Your Local Store For Deals, Discounts or Freebies

According to Military and Veterans Discounts, “Burger King’s military discount program is at the discretion of the local store manager. Present a valid military ID and ask to speak to the manager.” However, the site also states that the burger chain frequently offers at least 10 percent off an order for active military and veterans, depending on the location, although not all stores adhere to this policy.

Meanwhile, The Military Wallet states that some McDonald’s franchises offer military discounts and sometimes even a free meal on Veterans Day. “On Sunday, November 11, veterans and active duty military personnel can stop by a participating McDonald’s location for a free Extra Value Meal or another select menu item,” the site states. However, it also emphasizes that discounts and participation may vary and are at the discretion of the owner, and once again encourages veterans to call ahead to their local store before stopping in.

Like most military discounts, the McDonald’s deal requires you to present a proof of service of some sort. You can either present your military identification (if you’re currently serving in the armed forces), or you can wear your uniform when you stop by. Acceptable forms of military ID and proof of service include:

Military ID Card

Veterans ID Card or VA issued Health Card Card

DD 214

Drivers License with Veterans Service Designator

Veterans Service Organization Membership Card

Keep Reading For a Short History of Both Restaurants

McDonald’s history is intriguing, and dates back to 1917, when a young man named Ray Kroc attempted to join the Red Cross. “In 1917, 15-year-old Ray Kroc lied about his age to join the Red Cross as an ambulance driver, but the war ended before he completed his training,” the McDonald’s website states. “He then worked as a piano player, a paper cup salesman and a Multimixer salesman. In 1954, he visited a restaurant in San Bernardino, California that had purchased several Multimixers. There he found a small but successful restaurant run by brothers Dick and Mac McDonald, and was stunned by the effectiveness of their operation. The McDonald’s brothers produced a limited menu, concentrating on just a few items – burgers, fries and beverages – which allowed them to focus on quality and quick service.”

The site continues, “They were looking for a new franchising agent and Kroc saw an opportunity. In 1955, he founded McDonald’s System, Inc., a predecessor of the McDonald’s Corporation, and six years later bought the exclusive rights to the McDonald’s name and operating system. By 1958, McDonald’s had sold its 100 millionth hamburger.”

Burger King’s website doesn’t list such an extensive history, and has a short, sweet and simple note about the restaurant’s beginning. “Founded in 1954, BURGER KING is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original HOME OF THE WHOPPER, our commitment to premium ingredients, signature recipes, and family-friendly dining experiences is what has defined our brand for more than 50 successful years.”