McDonald’s & Wendy’s Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving 2019

Participating McDonald’s and Wendy’s stores are open on Thanksgiving Day 2019 but hours may vary, depending on location, according to USA Today.

McDonald’s Stores Are Independently Owned

A representative from McDonald’s told Country Living, “Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s restaurants are independently owned and operated, so the holiday business hours will vary by location. The best way to determine hours for your local McDonald’s is to call ahead of your visit to confirm their hours.”

Heavy reached out to both Wendy’s and McDonald’s for comments on their holiday hours and how their independent stores are run.

Wendy’s & McDonald’s Current Promotions

According to a McDonald’s press release, the McFlurry is coming out with a seasonal flavor for the first time and i is the Snickerdoodle. And, for UberEats customers, eaters were given the opportunity to try the Snickerdoodle McFlurry early. McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen stated, “We know our customers enjoy the McFlurry year-round, and we wanted to give them a little something special to help celebrate the holidays. Our chefs mixed up multiple flavors to ensure we got the recipe just right, with the irresistible combination of Snickerdoodle cookies and our creamy vanilla soft serve. We’re excited to give our customers early access to try the new Snickerdoodle McFlurry from the comfort of their home when they order McDelivery with Uber Eats.”

The Snickerdoodle McFlurry is described by McDonald’s as, “A creamy, sweet treat perfect for the holiday season. Our Snickerdoodle McFlurry is made with creamy vanilla soft serve with Snickerdoodle topping mixed throughout.” It is only available for a limited time and it is estimated at 530 calories.

As for Wendy’s, their current promotion is the Birthday Cake Frosty. On November 15, 1969, Dave Thomas founded Wendy’s Old-Fashioned Hamburgers in Columbus, Ohio, and, for the brand’s 50th anniversary, they have come out with a Birthday Cake Frosty.

In an official press release from Wendy’s, it states, “We’re a company dedicated to Fast Food Done Right. Your go-to for real, fresh, crave-able, forward-leaning food that doesn’t cost a fortune. It’s in that same spirit that we are releasing a limited-edition flavor of our iconic, legendary Frosty, a product that has been on our menu since our beginning and, in a typical year, will sell more than 300 million Frosty treats! So, in honor of our 50th, celebrate with us by enjoying a Birthday Cake Frosty Cookie Sundae. In restaurants for a limited time, the sweet celebratory treat starts with our creamy vanilla Frosty mixed with the flavor of classic birthday cake then is topped with sugar cookie pieces and sprinkles. It’s a birthday party in a cup (no off-tune singing or party hat required)!”

McDonald’s Lettuce Recall

According to McDonald’s alerts, there is a multi-state outbreak of cyclosporiasis illnesses that has been linked to salads from McDonald’s restaurants in 10 states. In an official statement on their website, McDonald’s has written, “Out of an abundance of caution, a week ago we voluntarily stopped selling salads at impacted restaurants and have switched to another lettuce blend supplier. We have removed existing lettuce blend from identified restaurants and distribution centers – which includes approximately 3,000 of our U.S. restaurants primarily located in the Midwest. Of the 3,000 restaurants, at least one is located in the following states: IL, IA, IN, WI, MI, OH, MN, NE, SD, MT, ND, KY, WV, and MO. McDonald’s is committed to the highest standards of food safety and quality control. We are closely monitoring this situation and cooperating with state and federal public health authorities as they further investigate.”

