Melissa McCarthy Is Not In ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’

Melissa McCarthy is set to play the villainous Ursula in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Due to this casting, there are some fans who are wondering whether McCarthy will appear in The Little Mermaid Live! on ABC.

McCarthy will NOT be appearing in The Little Mermaid Live! Queen Latifah will be playing the role of Ursula instead, meaning that fans will have to wait to see the comedienne’s take on the iconic villain. McCarthy recently talked to Variety about the televised adaption, however, and she said she’s eager to see Latifah’s performance. “She can do anything,” McCarthy said. “I’ll be like [raises hands] both hands on chin watching her.”

McCarthy has not spoken at length about her role in the Little Mermaid remake, but she did talk about it briefly during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I hadn’t heard about that. It seems like it will be an awfully fun thing to do,” she joked. “I’d love if Disney gave me a little ringy-dingy. If it did (happen), it would be very wonderful.”

While McCarthy continued to play coy, she did admit that she’s a big fan of the original animated film, and would often watch it when she worked as a nanny. “I was a nanny when that first came out, and one of the little girls I was watching, we watched it every single night for a year and a half,” she told Kimmel. “So I know it, I know it to my core. And I weirdly still love it.”

McCarthy also said that her own daughters will be watching her performance very closely, and that they surprised when she told them about the casting. “They were like, ‘Really?’ And then also I think there was a little whisper of, ‘Don’t embarrass me!’” she recalled.

McCarthy most recently appeared in The Kitchen, an adaptation of the Vertigo comic book of the same name. She talked to Junkee about the film, and why she feels its important to support female-led projects. “I found myself reading the script and for all three of the women, it’s very easy to say what you wouldn’t do,” McCathy said. “It’s very easy to sit in judgement, but when you really put yourself in someone else’s shoes, I think that usually shifts.”

“I think we need all people — women, people who support equality — to show up and support these movies when they come out,” McCarthy added. “Because some accountant is sitting there with a ledger going ‘female movies don’t make as much, they’re not as worthy’. You can say everything you want, but until you prove that number, show that number is wrong, you kinda gotta put your money where your mouth is.”