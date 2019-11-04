Michael Barrett, Anna Faris’ Rumored Fiancé: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

All signs are pointing to Anna Faris being off the market. The 42-year-old actress was caught wearing a large engagement ring on her left hand in pictured that surfaced on Sunday, according to TMZ.

She paired the beautiful diamond ring with a casual outfit, consisting of a grey baseball cap and t-shirt.

What do we know about Faris’ rumored fiance, Michael Barrett? Read on.

1. The Two Have Been Linked Since 2017

Faris and Barrett were first linked in October 2017, following her divorce from Chris Pratt.

According to People, the couple met in 2017 after working on the film Overboard. In October 2017 a source told People, “Anna has been hanging out with Michael for weeks. They were hanging out occasionally in September, but started seeing each other more frequently.”

Last year, a source told US Weekly, “They are a great match… All of her friends love him. He’s so down-to-earth, stable and obsessed with Anna.” Speaking about Anna’s son, Jack, the insider added, “Michael is great with him and that’s all Anna cares about. They are doing so well.”

In early 2019, Faris was asked on the podcast, Divorce Sucks! if she saw “wedding bells” in the future with Barrett. Faris responded, “I will say I believe in love and monogamy and I believe in the commitment with a relationship. But I do struggle, having gone through it a couple of times now, Laura, with the idea of our legal system.”

Farris was married to Chris Pratt for eight years. They announced their divorce in August 2017. It was finalized in November 2018.

2. Barrett Is a Cinematographer

Barrett has been working as a cinematographer since the 1990s. His first big cinematographer credit came on the 2005 film Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

He has also worked on Ted, Bobby, and Beast of Burden. In 2017, Barrett was the DP on three episodes of the TV series Blood & Oil. He was also the DP on the pilot episode of Supergirl in 2015.

In 2015, Barrett became a member of the American Society of Cinematographers. One year later, he became a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

3. This Would Be Her Faris’ Third Marriage

From 2004 to 2008, Faris was married to actor Ben Indra. From 2009 to 2018, she was married to Chris Pratt.

According to a 2018 People article, Faris and Chris Pratt chose joint custody and no spousal support in their divorce settlement.

As of last year, they also lived close to one another. In an August announcement obtained by People, Pratt wrote, “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward… We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Earlier this year, Pratt announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger. Faris then took to Instagram to congratulate the couple, writing, “I’m so happy for you both!! Congratulations!” When Schwarzenegger posted the same photograph to her own Instagram, Faris commented, “I’m so happy for you both!!! I love you guys!!”

4. He Attended UCLA and Columbia University

Barrett, according to his IMDB, earned his BA from UCLA in 1992. In 1996, he earned his MFA from Columbia University.

Your Tango reports that he completed his thesis under cinematographer Allen Daviau, who worked on The Color Purple and Empire of The Sun.

5. Faris Is Set to Star as Twin Sisters in a Film She Is Co-Producing with Barrett

Late last week, news surfaced that Faris would be starring as twins in a new film that will be co-produced by the actress and Barrett.

The film, titled Summer Madness, is “centered around the foul-mouthed Georgie, who has been disowned by her wealthy mother while her classy twin sister remains in her good graces.”

The movie was written and directed by James Mottern and Emilio Mauro.

