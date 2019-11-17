Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio de Sousa, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, met while partying on a yacht in Croatia several years ago. The two quickly fell in love and started making plans for Juliana to move to the U.S. after Michael proposed.

Although Michael is significantly older than Juliana, the two are visibly head-over-heels for each other and determined to make their relationship work. Over their two-year relationship, both reality stars were denied tourist visas, and Juliana was reportedly asked if she was a prostitute during one of the interviews, which Michael was quick to deny.

With their visa issues being highlighted so extensively on the show right now, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the couple today, and if Juliana was approved to come to the U.S. Are Michael and Juliana still together? Did they ever tie the knot?

Here’s what we know about Michael and Juliana’s relationship today (Warning: there are potential spoilers regarding Michael and Juliana below!):

Michael Doesn’t Care What People Think About Their Age Difference

VideoVideo related to michael & juliana 90 day fiancé update: are they still together? 2019-11-17T17:22:24-05:00

Michael is clearly quite smitten with the Brazilian beauty, and gushed about how “funny, thoughtful and smart” she is in the clip above. He says that the two are “kindred spirits” and he doesn’t care what people think about their age difference.

“There are certainly a lot of people that may pass judgment, may think I’m just an old sleazy, rich guy going after a young hot woman. It doesn’t bother me at all. I don’t really care.”

He continued, “I remember when I first saw her … She’s beautiful, amazing body — I don’t necessarily believe in love at first sight, but it’s like we were kindred spirits. We had such a connection — it was just the beginning of something really beautiful. ”

Michael Often Gushes About Juliana on Instagram

Michael isn’t shy about discussing his relationship on Instagram. There are no pictures of the two together on Juliana’s Instagram page that we can find, but Michael has a handful of photos of Juliana uploaded to his page.

He recently posted a photo of Juliana by herself while referring to her as his fiancée, and another photo features a homemade breakfast for two and a comment from Juliana saying “my bebe,” followed by a heart emoji. An October photo also shows Michael playing the guitar and a wedding ring can be seen on his left ring finger.

In an April Instagram post, Michael hinted that he and Juliana would like to start a family of their own one day. Juliana can be seen holding an expectant feline in the photo, which is captioned, “Art — a pregnant cat, a hope-to-be mother, bellies juxtaposed, each looking with their own sense of hope…”

They Tied the Knot in October & Appear to Still be Together Today

According to In Touch Weekly, Michael and Juliana got married in the U.S. in October. A source close to the couple told the news outlet that Michael’s ex-wife officiated the wedding and that it will be included in the season ahead. While that doesn’t necessarily mean that Michael and Juliana are still together, we don’t believe they split up since October. Both reality stars seem to be genuinely crazy about each other, despite their differences, and we don’t believe they would have tied the know if they were having serious issues. Juliana recently posted a makeup tutorial video with both of Michael’s children, so it looks like the reality couple is still together for the time being. We likely won’t know for sure if the two are still together until the season wraps up. Contractual obligations to TLC likely stops the couple from publicly sharing much in terms of their relationship, so fans will just have to keep watching to see how everything plays out for the reality couple. Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

