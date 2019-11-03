Michael & Juliana on 90 Day Fiancé Season 7: Meet the Couple

Michael and Juliana, stars of the upcoming season 7 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé, met while partying on a yacht in Croatia several years ago. Michael told TLC that he and Juliana were “kindred spirits” and the two quickly fell in love after they first connected.

In a promo for the upcoming season, Michael assures viewers that he is not an “old sleazy, rich guy going after a young hot woman,” and that what he and Juliana has is real. However, Michael also has two pre-teen children from a previous marriage, and his ex-wife is worried that Juliana isn’t with Michael for the right reasons.

Here’s what we know about Michael and Juliana ahead of the season 7 premiere:

Michael is Smitten With His Brazilian Girlfriend But His Ex Believes She is Using Him For His Money

In the clip above, Michael gushes about first meeting his fiancee and says, “My fiancée’s name is Juliana. She’s from Goiania, Brazil. Juliana and I met on a big yacht party that a friend of mine was throwing in Croatia. There were a lot of celebrities there … I remember when I first saw her. She’s beautiful, amazing body — I don’t necessarily believe in love at first sight, but it’s like we were kindred spirits.” He added that Juliana is funny, thoughtful, and smart, and that he was “amazed that she was only 20-years-old.”

He continued, “There are certainly a lot of people that may pass judgment, may think I’m just an old sleazy, rich guy going after a young hot woman. It doesn’t bother me at all. I don’t really care.” He continued, “Unfortunately, I had to go back to America. It was really, really hard to say goodbye. But I knew it wasn’t the end. We had such a connection — it was just the beginning of something really beautiful.”

Although Michael appears to be head-over-heels crazy about his Brazilian beau, he is getting some pushback from his ex-wife about Juliana. His ex believes Juliana is only interested in Michael because of his money, and doesn’t think things will be the same between them when they come back to the U.S., especially once Juliana realizes she will be a step-mother.

His son even notes in the clip above that Juliana is “closer in age to us than she is to you,” so the age difference between the two is clearly going to play a big part throughout the season.

Michael admits that he is helping Juliana out financially as she attempts to kickstart her modeling career. “While she works to get her modeling career off the ground, I’m here to help her as much as I can,” Michael tells the cameras during a confessional. “So I gave Juliana access to my credit cards.” He adds, “the K1 visa was really the only option to get her to the states. I’m dead-set on marrying her and spending the rest of my life with her … it’s probably the biggest risk I’ve ever taken in my life.”

Michael is a Self-Employed Wine Entrepreneur & Juliana Was Accused of Prostitution During Her Visa Interview

Michael reveals in the TLC promos that he is a “self-employed wine entrepreneur,” who owns several expensive cars and vintage guitars. As mentioned above, Juliana is an aspiring model, and her Instagram page is filled with pictures of the Brazilian beauty modeling various outfits and hairstyles in different locations around the world. There are no pictures of the two together on Juliana’s Instagram page that we can find, but Michael has a handful of photos of Juliana uploaded to his page.

Although the couple is hoping to apply for a K1 Visa this season, it looks like they run into some issues along the way. Over their two-year relationship, both reality stars were denied tourist visas, according to the New York Post. Juliana was reportedly asked if she was a prostitute during one of the interviews, which Michael was quick to deny.

“We were asked during Juliana’s visa interview in Rio de Janeiro if she had worked as a prostitute within the last 10 years,” Michael told the Post. “And, of course, the answer was no. She’s not a prostitute!”

In the April Instagram post above, Michael hinted that he and Juliana would like to start a family of their own one day. Juliana can be seen holding an expectant feline in the photo, which is captioned, “Art — a pregnant cat, a hope-to-be mother, bellies juxtaposed, each looking with their own sense of hope…”

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé and see how everything plays out for the Michael and Juliana. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

