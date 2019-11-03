Some of the world’s biggest stars are coming together Sunday (Nov. 3) to celebrate the best in the international music scene at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards. It’s the 26th annual EMAs and to help move the festivities along the show has tapped pop superstar Becky G to be the evening’s host.

In a recent interview, she tells Variety that she’s not that nervous about hosting because she “started working in the industry at a very young age.” Indeed, she was catching the eye of music producers as a tween.

The now-22-year-old singer grew up in Inglewood, Calif. and knew from the age of nine that she wanted a career in music. By the time she was 12, Becky (real name: Rebbeca Marie Gomez) was performing in a girl group called G.L.A.M. and created a YouTube channel where she posted videos of herself performing covers of popular songs.

VideoVideo related to mtv ema 2019 host: who is hosting the europe music awards? 2019-11-03T13:00:22-05:00

Her videos caught the eye of producer Dr. Luke, which led to her being featured on the remix of Kesha’s hit “Die Young.” Becky subsequently released her own debut single in 2013 called “Becky from the Block,” which is a cover of Jennifer Lopez’s song “Jenny from the Block.” J-Lo even makes a cameo in Becky’s music video for the song.

Her first extended play album, “Play It Again,” dropped in 2013 and in October 2019 she finally released a full studio album, titled “Mala Santa,” which has already been certified 7 times platinum on the Billboard Latin charts. Becky G has been nominated for four Billboard Latin Music Awards and four Latin American Music Awards, winning three of those; she has been nominated for seven Teen Choice Awards and won four Radio Disney Music Awards.

In addition to hosting, Becky will take the stage to perform alongside Akon on their hit “Como No” and she’s also nominated for Best Pop Artist, which she tells Variety is a “total freakout moment!”

“I had no idea that was coming,” says the singer of being nominated for an EMA. “I’ve been living in the Latin World for the last five years so I hadn’t seen my name side by side with Anglo artists in a minute like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, so that’s pretty rad.”

The 2019 MTV EMAs take place live Sunday (Nov. 3) at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. You can check out the red carpet live stream here.

READ NEXT: Becky G: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know