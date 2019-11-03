MTV EMA 2019 Winners & Nominees Full List

It’s time once again to celebrate the best in international music with the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards. The 26th annual EMAs are taking place live on Sunday (Nov. 3) in Seville, Spain, hosted by pop superstar Becky G.

Pint-sized powerhouse Ariana Grande leads all nominees with seven; Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and Shawn Mendes are right on her heels with three nominations each. J Balvin is next with five nominations, and Taylor Swift and Lizzo earn earned four noms.

Below is a complete list of all the nominees; winners’ names are bolded. Keep checking back here as more winners are announced throughout the ceremony.

Major Awards

Best Song

Ariana Grande — “7 Rings”

Billie Eilish — “bad guy”

Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) — “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Post Malone and Swae Lee – “Sunflower”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello — “Señorita”

Best Video

Ariana Grande — “thank u, next”

Billie Eilish — “bad guy”

Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) — “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Rosalía and J Balvin (featuring El Guincho) – “Con altura”

Taylor Swift (featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco) — “ME!”

Best Artist

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best New Act

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

Best Collaboration

BTS and Halsey — “Boy with Luv”

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus — “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”

Rosalía and J Balvin featuring El Guincho – “Con altura”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello — “Señorita”

The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha — “Call You Mine”

Best Pop

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Best Hip-Hop

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Best Rock

Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! at the Disco

The 1975

Best Alternative

FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty øne piløts

Vampire Weekend

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Live

Ariana Grande

BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!nk

Travis Scott

Best Push Act

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice Wrld

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

Rosalía

Best World Stage

Bebe Rexha (Isle of MTV Malta 2019)

Hailee Steinfeld (Isle of MTV Malta 2018)

Muse (Bilbao, Spain)

The 1975 (Lollapalooza Paris 2019)

twenty øne piløts (Lollapalooza Paris 2019)

Best Look

Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalía

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

BTS

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Global Icon

Rock Icon

Liam Gallagher

Generation Change Award

Alfredo “Danger” Martinez

Shiden Tekle

Lisa Ranran Hu

Kelvin Doe

Jamie Margolin

Regional Winners

Best UK & Ireland Act

Lewis Capaldi (Scotland)

Dave (England)

Mabel (England)

Ed Sheeran (England)

Little Mix (England)

Best Danish Act

Christopher

Gilli

Lukas Graham

MØ

Nicklas Sahl

Best Finnish Act

Alma

Benjamin

Gettomasa

JVG

Robin Packalen

Best Norwegian Act

Alan Walker

Astrid S

Kygo

Ruben

Sigrid

Best Swedish Act

Avicii

Jireel

Zara Larsson

Molly Sandén

Robyn

Best German Act

AnnenMayKantereit

Juju

Luciano

Marteria and Casper

Rammstein

Best Dutch Act

Snelle

Josylvio

Maan

Nielson

Yung Felix

Best Belgian Act

blackwave.

IBE

MATTN

Tamino

Zwangere Guy

Best Swiss Act

Stefanie Heinzmann

Loredana Zefi

Ilira

Monet192

Faber

Best French Act

Aya Nakamura

Dadju

DJ Snake

Kendji Girac

Soprano

Best Italian Act

Coez

Elettra Lamborghini

Elodie

Mahmood

Salmo

Best Spanish Act

Amaral

Anni B Sweet

Beret

Carolina Durante

Lola Indigo

Best Portuguese Act

Fernando Daniel

David Carreira

Plutónio

ProfJam

TAY

Best Polish Act

Bass Astral x Igo

Daria Zawiałow

Dawid Podsiadło

Roksana Węgiel

Sarsa

Best Russian Act

Face

Little Big

Maruv

Noize MC

Zivert

Best Hungarian Act

Hősök

Jumodaddy

András Kállay-Saunders

Viktor Király

Mörk

Best Israeli Act

Noa Kirel

Best African Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Harmonize (Tanzania)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Prince Kaybee (South Africa)

Teni (Nigeria)

Toofan (Togo)

Best Indian Act

Emiway Bantai

Komorebi

Parikrama

Prateek Kuhad

Raja Kumari

Best Japanese Act

King Gnu

Nulbarich

Chai

Tempalay

Chanmina

Best Korean Act

AB6IX

Ateez

CIX

Itzy

Iz*One

Best Southeast Asian Act

Jannine Weigel (Thailand)

Jasmine Sokko (Singapore)

Moira Dela Torre (Philippines)

Rich Brian (Indonesia)

Suboi (Vietnam)

Yuna (Malaysia)

Best Greater China Act

Click#15 (China)

Fiona Sit (Hong Kong)

Zhou Shen (China)

Shin (Taiwan)

Timmy Xu (China)

Feng Timo (China)

Australia & New Zealand

Best Australian Act

Dean Lewis

Mallrat

Ruel

Sampa the Great

Tones and I

Best New Zealand Act

Benee

Broods

Drax Project

JessB

Kings

Americas

Best Brazilian Act

Anitta

Emicida

Kevin O Chris

Ludmilla

Pabllo Vittar

Best Latin America North Act

Ed Maverick

Jesse & Joy

Mon Laferte

Reik

Ximena Sariñana

Best Latin America Central Act

J Balvin

Maluma

Mau y Ricky

Piso 21

Sebastián Yatra

Best Latin America South Act

Cazzu

J Mena

Lali

Paulo Londra

Tini

Best Latin America Caribbean Act

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Ozuna

Pedro Capó

Best Canadian Act

Shawn Mendes

Avril Lavigne

Carly Rae Jepsen

Johnny Orlando

Alessia Cara

Best US Act

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Lizzo