MTV EMA 2019 Winners & Nominees Full List

It’s time once again to celebrate the best in international music with the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards. The 26th annual EMAs are taking place live on Sunday (Nov. 3) in Seville, Spain, hosted by pop superstar Becky G.
Pint-sized powerhouse Ariana Grande leads all nominees with seven; Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and Shawn Mendes are right on her heels with three nominations each. J Balvin is next with five nominations, and Taylor Swift and Lizzo earn earned four noms.
Below is a complete list of all the nominees; winners’ names are bolded. Keep checking back here as more winners are announced throughout the ceremony.
Major Awards
Best Song
Ariana Grande — “7 Rings”
Billie Eilish — “bad guy”
Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) — “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Post Malone and Swae Lee – “Sunflower”
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello — “Señorita”
Best Video
Ariana Grande — “thank u, next”
Billie Eilish — “bad guy”
Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) — “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Rosalía and J Balvin (featuring El Guincho) – “Con altura”
Taylor Swift (featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco) — “ME!”
Best Artist
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Best New Act
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
Best Collaboration
BTS and Halsey — “Boy with Luv”
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus — “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”
Rosalía and J Balvin featuring El Guincho – “Con altura”
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello — “Señorita”
The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha — “Call You Mine”
Best Pop
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
Best Hip-Hop
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
Best Rock
Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! at the Disco
The 1975
Best Alternative
FKA Twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty øne piløts
Vampire Weekend
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Live
Ariana Grande
BTS
Ed Sheeran
P!nk
Travis Scott
Best Push Act
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice Wrld
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
Rosalía
Best World Stage
Bebe Rexha (Isle of MTV Malta 2019)
Hailee Steinfeld (Isle of MTV Malta 2018)
Muse (Bilbao, Spain)
The 1975 (Lollapalooza Paris 2019)
twenty øne piløts (Lollapalooza Paris 2019)
Best Look
Halsey
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Rosalía
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
BTS
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Global Icon
Rock Icon
Liam Gallagher
Generation Change Award
Alfredo “Danger” Martinez
Shiden Tekle
Lisa Ranran Hu
Kelvin Doe
Jamie Margolin
Regional Winners
Best UK & Ireland Act
Lewis Capaldi (Scotland)
Dave (England)
Mabel (England)
Ed Sheeran (England)
Little Mix (England)
Best Danish Act
Christopher
Gilli
Lukas Graham
MØ
Nicklas Sahl
Best Finnish Act
Alma
Benjamin
Gettomasa
JVG
Robin Packalen
Best Norwegian Act
Alan Walker
Astrid S
Kygo
Ruben
Sigrid
Best Swedish Act
Avicii
Jireel
Zara Larsson
Molly Sandén
Robyn
Best German Act
AnnenMayKantereit
Juju
Luciano
Marteria and Casper
Rammstein
Best Dutch Act
Snelle
Josylvio
Maan
Nielson
Yung Felix
Best Belgian Act
blackwave.
IBE
MATTN
Tamino
Zwangere Guy
Best Swiss Act
Stefanie Heinzmann
Loredana Zefi
Ilira
Monet192
Faber
Best French Act
Aya Nakamura
Dadju
DJ Snake
Kendji Girac
Soprano
Best Italian Act
Coez
Elettra Lamborghini
Elodie
Mahmood
Salmo
Best Spanish Act
Amaral
Anni B Sweet
Beret
Carolina Durante
Lola Indigo
Best Portuguese Act
Fernando Daniel
David Carreira
Plutónio
ProfJam
TAY
Best Polish Act
Bass Astral x Igo
Daria Zawiałow
Dawid Podsiadło
Roksana Węgiel
Sarsa
Best Russian Act
Face
Little Big
Maruv
Noize MC
Zivert
Best Hungarian Act
Hősök
Jumodaddy
András Kállay-Saunders
Viktor Király
Mörk
Best Israeli Act
Noa Kirel
Best African Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Harmonize (Tanzania)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Prince Kaybee (South Africa)
Teni (Nigeria)
Toofan (Togo)
Best Indian Act
Emiway Bantai
Komorebi
Parikrama
Prateek Kuhad
Raja Kumari
Best Japanese Act
King Gnu
Nulbarich
Chai
Tempalay
Chanmina
Best Korean Act
AB6IX
Ateez
CIX
Itzy
Iz*One
Best Southeast Asian Act
Jannine Weigel (Thailand)
Jasmine Sokko (Singapore)
Moira Dela Torre (Philippines)
Rich Brian (Indonesia)
Suboi (Vietnam)
Yuna (Malaysia)
Best Greater China Act
Click#15 (China)
Fiona Sit (Hong Kong)
Zhou Shen (China)
Shin (Taiwan)
Timmy Xu (China)
Feng Timo (China)
Australia & New Zealand
Best Australian Act
Dean Lewis
Mallrat
Ruel
Sampa the Great
Tones and I
Best New Zealand Act
Benee
Broods
Drax Project
JessB
Kings
Americas
Best Brazilian Act
Anitta
Emicida
Kevin O Chris
Ludmilla
Pabllo Vittar
Best Latin America North Act
Ed Maverick
Jesse & Joy
Mon Laferte
Reik
Ximena Sariñana
Best Latin America Central Act
J Balvin
Maluma
Mau y Ricky
Piso 21
Sebastián Yatra
Best Latin America South Act
Cazzu
J Mena
Lali
Paulo Londra
Tini
Best Latin America Caribbean Act
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
Ozuna
Pedro Capó
Best Canadian Act
Shawn Mendes
Avril Lavigne
Carly Rae Jepsen
Johnny Orlando
Alessia Cara
Best US Act
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Lizzo