MTV EMA 2019 Winners & Nominees Full List

It’s time once again to celebrate the best in international music with the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards. The 26th annual EMAs are taking place live on Sunday (Nov. 3) in Seville, Spain, hosted by pop superstar Becky G.

Pint-sized powerhouse Ariana Grande leads all nominees with seven; Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and Shawn Mendes are right on her heels with three nominations each. J Balvin is next with five nominations, and Taylor Swift and Lizzo earn earned four noms.

Below is a complete list of all the nominees; winners’ names are bolded. Keep checking back here as more winners are announced throughout the ceremony.

Major Awards

Best Song

Ariana Grande — “7 Rings”
Billie Eilish — “bad guy”
Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) — “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Post Malone and Swae Lee – “Sunflower”
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello — “Señorita”

Best Video

Ariana Grande — “thank u, next”
Billie Eilish — “bad guy”
Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) — “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Rosalía and J Balvin (featuring El Guincho) – “Con altura”
Taylor Swift (featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco) — “ME!”

Best Artist

Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

Shawn Mendes

Getty Images

Best New Act

Ava Max
Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel

Best Collaboration

BTS and Halsey — “Boy with Luv”
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus — “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”
Rosalía and J Balvin featuring El Guincho – “Con altura”
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello — “Señorita”
The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha — “Call You Mine”

Best Pop

Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes

Best Hip-Hop

21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott

Best Rock

Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! at the Disco
The 1975

Best Alternative

FKA Twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty øne piløts
Vampire Weekend

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers

Best Live

Ariana Grande
BTS
Ed Sheeran
P!nk
Travis Scott

Best Push Act

Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice Wrld
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
Rosalía

Billie Eilish

Getty Images

Best World Stage

Bebe Rexha (Isle of MTV Malta 2019)
Hailee Steinfeld (Isle of MTV Malta 2018)
Muse (Bilbao, Spain)
The 1975 (Lollapalooza Paris 2019)
twenty øne piløts (Lollapalooza Paris 2019)

Best Look

Halsey
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Rosalía

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
BTS
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Global Icon

Rock Icon

Liam Gallagher

Generation Change Award

Alfredo “Danger” Martinez
Shiden Tekle
Lisa Ranran Hu
Kelvin Doe
Jamie Margolin

Regional Winners

Best UK & Ireland Act

Lewis Capaldi (Scotland)
Dave (England)
Mabel (England)
Ed Sheeran (England)
Little Mix (England)

Best Danish Act

Christopher
Gilli
Lukas Graham

Nicklas Sahl

Best Finnish Act

Alma
Benjamin
Gettomasa
JVG
Robin Packalen

Best Norwegian Act

Alan Walker
Astrid S
Kygo
Ruben
Sigrid

Best Swedish Act

Avicii
Jireel
Zara Larsson
Molly Sandén
Robyn

Avicii

Getty Images

Best German Act

AnnenMayKantereit
Juju
Luciano
Marteria and Casper
Rammstein

Best Dutch Act

Snelle
Josylvio
Maan
Nielson
Yung Felix

Best Belgian Act

blackwave.
IBE
MATTN
Tamino
Zwangere Guy

Best Swiss Act

Stefanie Heinzmann
Loredana Zefi
Ilira
Monet192
Faber

Best French Act

Aya Nakamura
Dadju
DJ Snake
Kendji Girac
Soprano

Best Italian Act

Coez
Elettra Lamborghini
Elodie
Mahmood
Salmo

Best Spanish Act

Amaral
Anni B Sweet
Beret
Carolina Durante
Lola Indigo

Best Portuguese Act

Fernando Daniel
David Carreira
Plutónio
ProfJam
TAY

Best Polish Act

Bass Astral x Igo
Daria Zawiałow
Dawid Podsiadło
Roksana Węgiel
Sarsa

Best Russian Act

Face
Little Big
Maruv
Noize MC
Zivert

Best Hungarian Act

Hősök
Jumodaddy
András Kállay-Saunders
Viktor Király
Mörk

Best Israeli Act

Noa Kirel

Best African Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Harmonize (Tanzania)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Prince Kaybee (South Africa)
Teni (Nigeria)
Toofan (Togo)

Best Indian Act

Emiway Bantai
Komorebi
Parikrama
Prateek Kuhad
Raja Kumari

Best Japanese Act

King Gnu
Nulbarich
Chai
Tempalay
Chanmina

Best Korean Act

AB6IX
Ateez
CIX
Itzy
Iz*One

Best Southeast Asian Act

Jannine Weigel (Thailand)
Jasmine Sokko (Singapore)
Moira Dela Torre (Philippines)
Rich Brian (Indonesia)
Suboi (Vietnam)
Yuna (Malaysia)

Best Greater China Act

Click#15 (China)
Fiona Sit (Hong Kong)
Zhou Shen (China)
Shin (Taiwan)
Timmy Xu (China)
Feng Timo (China)
Australia & New Zealand

Best Australian Act

Dean Lewis
Mallrat
Ruel
Sampa the Great
Tones and I

Dean Lewis

Getty Images

Best New Zealand Act

Benee
Broods
Drax Project
JessB
Kings
Americas

Best Brazilian Act

Anitta
Emicida
Kevin O Chris
Ludmilla
Pabllo Vittar

Best Latin America North Act

Ed Maverick
Jesse & Joy
Mon Laferte
Reik
Ximena Sariñana

Best Latin America Central Act

J Balvin
Maluma
Mau y Ricky
Piso 21
Sebastián Yatra

Best Latin America South Act

Cazzu
J Mena
Lali
Paulo Londra
Tini

Best Latin America Caribbean Act

Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
Ozuna
Pedro Capó

Best Canadian Act

Shawn Mendes
Avril Lavigne
Carly Rae Jepsen
Johnny Orlando
Alessia Cara
Best US Act
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Lizzo

