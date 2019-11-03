MTV EMAs 2019 Date, Time and What Channel to Watch on TV

Tonight airs the 2019 MTV EMA, which is the MTV Europe Music Awards. The show honors achievements in music from over the past year, as well as in our lifetime. Read on below for a rundown on what time the show airs live across the world, what channel it airs on, who the performers are and more.

MTV EMA 2019 TIME & DATE: The MTV EMA 2019 airs on November 3, 2019 around the world, from the Fibes Conference & Exhibition Center in Seville, Spain. The full show will air at 8 p.m. GMT, 9 p.m. CET, and 9 p.m. ET and will run for an estimated two hours.

MTV EMA 2019 CHANNEL: The MTV network will be broadcasting the show.

MTV EMA 2019 HOST: Becky G is the host of this year’s show.

MTV EMA 2019 PERFORMERS: In addition to hosting, Becky G will also be performing. Liam Gallagher, who is picking up the first-evr Rock Icon Award will perform a solo song, along with an Oasis song. The other performers reported by MTV are Akon, who will be performing with Becky G, Ava Max who is singing “Torn”, Green Day who will perform from the Plaza de España, Niall Horan who is set to sing “Nice to Meet Ya”, Rosalía, Halsey who is going to sing “Graveyard”, Mabel who will sing “Don’t Call Me Up”, NCT 127, and Dua Lipa who is singing “Don’t Start Now”.

MTV EMA 2019 NOMINEES: Ariana Grande is leading the pack this year with 7 nominations to her name. The nominations include:

Best Song

Ariana Grande — “7 Rings”

Billie Eilish — “bad guy”

Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) — “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Post Malone and Swae Lee – “Sunflower”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello — “Señorita”

Best Video

Ariana Grande — “thank u, next”

Billie Eilish — “bad guy”

Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) — “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Rosalía and J Balvin (featuring El Guincho) – “Con altura”

Taylor Swift (featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco) — “ME!”

Best Group

Blackpink

Little Mix

CNCO

Monsta X

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers

The 1975

BTS

Best Artist

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best New

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

Best Collaboration

BTS and Halsey — “Boy with Luv”

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus — “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”

Rosalía and J Balvin featuring El Guincho – “Con altura”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello — “Señorita”

The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha — “Call You Mine”

Best Pop

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Best Hip-Hop

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Best Rock

Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! at the Disco

The 1975

Best Alternative

FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty øne piløts

Vampire Weekend

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Live

Ariana Grande

BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!nk

Travis Scott

Best Push

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice Wrld

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

Rosalía

Best World Stage

Bebe Rexha

Hailee Steinfeld

Muse

The 1975

twenty øne piløts

Best Look

Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalía

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

BTS

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Rock Icon

Liam Gallagher

Generation Change

Alfredo “Danger” Martinez

Shiden Tekle

Lisa Ranran Hu

Kelvin Doe

Jamie Margolin

