MTV EMAs 2019 Date, Time and What Channel to Watch on TV

Tonight airs the 2019 MTV EMA, which is the MTV Europe Music Awards. The show honors achievements in music from over the past year, as well as in our lifetime. Read on below for a rundown on what time the show airs live across the world, what channel it airs on, who the performers are and more.
MTV EMA 2019 TIME & DATE: The MTV EMA 2019 airs on November 3, 2019 around the world, from the Fibes Conference & Exhibition Center in Seville, Spain. The full show will air at 8 p.m. GMT, 9 p.m. CET, and 9 p.m. ET and will run for an estimated two hours.
MTV EMA 2019 CHANNEL: The MTV network will be broadcasting the show.
MTV EMA 2019 HOST: Becky G is the host of this year’s show.
MTV EMA 2019 PERFORMERS: In addition to hosting, Becky G will also be performing. Liam Gallagher, who is picking up the first-evr Rock Icon Award will perform a solo song, along with an Oasis song. The other performers reported by MTV are Akon, who will be performing with Becky G, Ava Max who is singing “Torn”, Green Day who will perform from the Plaza de España, Niall Horan who is set to sing “Nice to Meet Ya”, Rosalía, Halsey who is going to sing “Graveyard”, Mabel who will sing “Don’t Call Me Up”, NCT 127, and Dua Lipa who is singing “Don’t Start Now”.
MTV EMA 2019 NOMINEES: Ariana Grande is leading the pack this year with 7 nominations to her name. The nominations include:
Best Song
Ariana Grande — “7 Rings”
Billie Eilish — “bad guy”
Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) — “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Post Malone and Swae Lee – “Sunflower”
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello — “Señorita”
Best Video
Ariana Grande — “thank u, next”
Billie Eilish — “bad guy”
Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) — “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Rosalía and J Balvin (featuring El Guincho) – “Con altura”
Taylor Swift (featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco) — “ME!”
Best Group
Blackpink
Little Mix
CNCO
Monsta X
5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers
The 1975
BTS
Best Artist
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Best New
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
Best Collaboration
BTS and Halsey — “Boy with Luv”
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus — “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”
Rosalía and J Balvin featuring El Guincho – “Con altura”
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello — “Señorita”
The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha — “Call You Mine”
Best Pop
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
Best Hip-Hop
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
Best Rock
Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! at the Disco
The 1975
Best Alternative
FKA Twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty øne piløts
Vampire Weekend
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Live
Ariana Grande
BTS
Ed Sheeran
P!nk
Travis Scott
Best Push
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice Wrld
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
Rosalía
Best World Stage
Bebe Rexha
Hailee Steinfeld
Muse
The 1975
twenty øne piløts
Best Look
Halsey
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Rosalía
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
BTS
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Rock Icon
Liam Gallagher
Generation Change
Alfredo “Danger” Martinez
Shiden Tekle
Lisa Ranran Hu
Kelvin Doe
Jamie Margolin
