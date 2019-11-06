My 600 Lb. Life Season 8 Premiere Date Rumors & Updates

My 600 Lb. Life, TLC’s hit reality series, follows participants who are morbidly obese as they work to shed weight and get their health back on track. For those who are new to the series, the TLC description of the show reads: “Follow participants as we document the life-saving, but traumatic experience of surgery, the ups and downs of struggling with addiction and dependence, and the inevitable impact that change has on personal relationships.”

TLC has been re-airing episodes from season 7 over the last few weeks, so fans might be wondering what’s going on with season 8, and if the network has confirmed a release date yet. Unfortunately, TLC has not yet announced an official premiere date for season 8, although the network is continuously casting for the show, so it’s likely that the new season should premiere sometime in early 2020.

Here’s what we know about season 8 of the show, and why we believe it will air in January next year:

There is No Official Release Date For Season 8 Yet

While no official release date for season 8 of the show has been revealed just yet, previous seasons have premiered in January each year, meaning the upcoming season will likely be released sometime in January 2020, if/when it is confirmed. However, Heavy will update this article if anything changes, or if a premiere date is finally released.

Season 7 of the show premiered on January 2, 2019, and the first episode of season 6 aired on January 10, 2018, so fans of the series can expect a similar date for season 8, unless something dramatic happens or the network cancels the show. However, My 600 Lb. Life is a fairly popular series with TLC viewers, and even re-runs of older episodes still generate a significant audience, so it’s unlikely the show will be canceled anytime soon.

The series is rated 6.6 out of 10 on IMDb, and has relatively positive reviews from users on the site. One user wrote, “This show serves a great purpose in my opinion. It really lets people know what the consequences of becoming morbidly obese can be, and it isn’t pretty. Plus, I find that since I’ve been watching it, it actually makes me take a good look at my diet and it scares the tar out of me … The success stories make you feel very happy for the ones who come through with flying colors, and the failures can actually make you want to shake your head and say ‘Dude, what were you thinking?’ I like how it makes you think about consequences, the importance of taking care of ones body, and how brave the people are who are on the show.”

Megalomedia is Still Casting For New Seasons

Megalomedia, the media company behind My 600 Lb. Life, is still casting for new seasons of the show, which also bodes well for the future of the series. In an October Facebook post, the company was still looking for new participants.

“THERE’S STILL TIME!!!! Now casting for the new season of My 600lb Life!,” a post on the casting page reads. “Please send a fb message or email weightloss_cast@megalomedia.com for more info!!” The post also adds that there is a minimum weight requirement of 600 pounds, so potential candidates would need to meet that criteria to be considered.

In the meantime, while you wait for confirmation on season 8, you can now stream My 600 Lb Life episodes on the show’s official site. You will need a TV subscription to catch up on the first seven seasons, which are locked on the site until you sign in. Otherwise, you can catch re-runs of season 7 episodes Wednesday nights at 8/7c on TLC for the foreseeable future.

