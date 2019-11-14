My Strange Addiction: Roundup of All Addictions Highlighted on Show

My Strange Addiction is making a brief comeback on Thursday, November 14 at 8 p.m. EST on TLC. The network is airing a handful of reruns this evening, so fans can binge old episodes of the series from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The series is centered around people who deal with unusual compulsive behaviors. “‘Strange’ doesn’t seem to adequately describe some of the addictive behaviors profiled on this series,” the TLC synopsis reads. “‘Dangerous,’ even ‘life-threatening,’ comes much closer. Each half-hour episode features two adults who resort to extreme compulsions in an effort to soothe their emotional demons.”

Obsessions on the show have ranged from relationships with inanimate objects and blowup pool floaties, to eating rocks and glass and sniffing dirty diapers. You can find a full list of the addictions TLC covered on the show below:

Season 1 Addictions:

a compulsive runner, an excessive tanner, a shopaholic, and a chalk eater

sleeping with a blowdryer running, eating toiler paper rolls

extreme bodybuilding, thumb sucking

eating household cleanser, tanning

ventriloquism and puppets, cats

eating detergent and soap, Strongman competitions

shoes (believes her shoes have feelings), pulling out hair and eating it

a full-body fur suit, eating couch cushions

life-sized blowup doll, picking scabs

cleaning compulsion, rock collecting

eating glass and live bullets, skin bleaching

makeup, cemeteries and death

taking laxatives, eating pottery and ashes

Season 2 Addictions:

growing fingernails, hairless cats

collecting shower drain hair, eating dry wall

being an adult baby (diapers and all), eating dryer sheets

sniffing gasoline, mothering 12 teddy bears

extreme cycling, dead animals and taxidermy

eating rocks, carrying childhood pillow

eating plastic, bathing in bleach

carrying husband’s urn everywhere

Season 3

sniffing baby powder, dating a car

eating cat food, smelling moth balls

drinking nail polish, picking ear wax

eating dirt, growing out toenails

sniffing pine cleaner, burying roadkill

drinking gasoline, smelling doll heads

drinking urine (just their own)

Season 4

coffee enemas, licking cats

inflatable pool toys, butt injections

growing hair out, bee stings

baby wipes, eating sand

eating deodorant, stuffed lamb doll

vapor rub, eating car tires

sexually attracted to balloons, eating face masks

drinking human and pig blood

Season 5

living like dolls

pony play, drinking paint

being a twin, eating mattresses

plastic surgery

chewing on dirty diapers, leeches

eating plastic bags, dolls

looking like Justin Beiber

Season 6

men pretending to be female dolls

eating bricks, marrying a carnival ride

looking like Pamela Anderson

drinking air freshener, having a long neck

body casting, psychics

dating grandmothers, looking like Madonna

The final episode of the show covered the top 10 weirdest addictions of the series. The show ended in 2015 and there has been no word of a renewal over the past few years, but TLC occasionally re-airs the episodes (like tonight) for former fans to enjoy.

The synopsis for the first episode airing tonight reads, “Forty-four-year-old twins Amy and Becky are addicted to being identical, looking alike, acting alike, and weighing their meals to stay the exact same size. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Jennifer has been addicted to eating mattresses for over 20 years.”

