Is Nene Leakes on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ This Season

Nene Leakes is a cast member on season 12 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. This season, the return of former cast member Kenya Moore and brewing issues with longtime cast member Cynthia Bailey could prove to be her biggest problems. In her personal life, the reality star also stood by husband Gregg after a cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

She Was Not Suspended from the Show after Season 11

Last season, Leakes was at the center of an event involving one of the series’ cameramen. As she tried to stop fellow cast members and the crew from entering her closet during filming, things became heated and Leakes was seen pulling the cameraman’s shirt. Some viewers speculated that she was in trouble with series producers while rumors of a suspension made their way through the fandom.

Leakes spoke with Essence about the incident. According to the cast member, it was not as bad as the series portrayed it. About the crew member involved, she said, “He loves me. My producer said he loves me. The same producers are in my house every single season. It’s not personal at all.” Bravo and its reps have not addressed her comments on the subject.

Husband Gregg Leakes Is Now Cancer-free

One of the biggest issues in Leakes’ life was her husband’s battle with cancer. The diagnosis and subsequent treatment took a toll on the couple. “Cancer is a very big thing. When my husband was diagnosed with cancer, we all were diagnosed with cancer in my house… our house was just… we were so down about it. It was a heavy thing on us,” she told Extra. It also meant that Leakes took time away from other commitments as she stayed with Gregg throughout the ordeal.

Fans of the show and Leakes kept up with his condition through regular updates on social media. The reality star was candid about the ups as well as the downs during his treatments. In 2019, Gregg Leakes got the good news that he was cancer-free. His wife posted to Instagram,”Look at God! We are over joyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg’s Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for It…..WE ARE CANCER FREE!!! Yes God! Now i can go give Gregg a black eye 👊🏾since so many thinks he’s abused.” With her husband’s new diagnosis, Leakes can now devote more time to her ventures as well as the RHOA franchise.

She Welcomes Kenya Moore’s Return to the Show(for Now)

When it was announced that Kenya Moore would be coming back to the show, fans were not sure if Leakes would stay on the series. In a surprising move, the cast member is more than prepared for Moore’s return. In an interview with US Weekly, Leakes welcomed what her former cast member could do for series longevity. “I didn’t feel any kind of way other than, look, I’m here on the show. I’ve been on the show for many years and I want the show to stay around for the next 10 or 15 years,” she said. With the season already promising to have a conflict between Cynthia Bailey and Leakes, the drama with Moore might not be the only thing this cast member is looking towards.“These girls do a lot of things to each other. But if I do the same thing, it seems like it’s a little bit more elevated. So I hope that the fans get to see all of that,” Leakes added in the same interview.