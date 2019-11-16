Netflix’s ‘Let It Snow’: Cast, Where Filmed & Reviews

One of Netflix’s holiday movies this season is Let It Snow, which just premiered in November. Read on for more details on where the movie was filmed and the cast starring in the movie.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “A snowstorm hits a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve, bringing together a group of highschool students. They soon find their friendships and love lives colliding, and Christmas morning, nothing will be the same.”

The Movie Was Filmed in Canada

The book is based on John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle’s bestselling book. And although the movie is set in Laurel, Illinois, the filming itself was done in Ontario, Canada, Atlas of Wonders shared.

This is the case for many holiday movies. Hallmark, for example, films many of its Christmas movies in Canada even if their plots actually take place in the United States.

Atlas Wonders shares the following filming locations:

Laurel’s downtown opening scene is on King Street in Millbrook

Allan Gardens Conservatory in Toronto makes an appearance

The boys hide at the Union Presbyterian Church in Georgetown

According to IMDb, the movie was filmed from February through the end of March.

Advantage Brantford shared that Waffle Town scenes were filmed at the former Johnny Be Good Diner on Paris Road in Brantford. Filming there took place in early March.

The Cast Includes Kiernan Shipka from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The cast in the movie includes the following.

Isabela Merced plays Julie. She was was on many shows, including playing CJ Martin on 100 Things To Do Before High School and Kate on Dora and Friends. She was Jenny on Growing Up Fisher.

Shameik Moore plays Stuart. He has many credits, including Sha on Wu-Tang, and The Pretenders (Phil), The Get Down (Shaolin), Incredible Crew, Joyful Noise, House of Payne, and more.

Odeya Rush plays Addie. She’s had a lot of roles on different movies, including Lady Bird, Spinning Man, Dear Dictator, The Hunter’s Prayer, Goosebumps, Almost Friends, See You in Valhalla, The Giver (Fiona), and more.

Liv Hewson plays Dorrie. She was Abby on Santa Clarita Diet, Ashley on Back in Very Small Business, Chloe on Homecoming Queens, Audrey on Inhumans, Claire on Dramaworld, and more.

Mitchell Hope plays Tobin. He was Ben on Descendants: Wicked World, perhaps his most well-known role.

Kiernan Shipka plays Angie. She’s perhaps best known for her role as Sabrina on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and she was Sally Draper for 89 episodes on Mad Men.

Matthew Noszka plays JP. His most recent credit was playing Jackson on Star for 22 episodes.

Jacob Batalon plays Keon. He was recently Ned Leeds on Spider-Man: Far From Home and Ned on Avengers: End Game. He’s from Hawaii.

Miles Robbins plays Billy. He was Jackson on The X-Files in 2018, Danny on Mozart in the Jungle, Miles on Webseries, and recently on The Day Shall Come and Daniel Isn’t Real.

Anna Akana plays Kerry. She starred as Raikou in Jupiter’s Legacy, as Sasha on Amphibia, as Paige on Corporate, and as Gloria on Big City Greens. Also on Miss 2059, Search Bar, Stitchers (Amanda), Single by 30, This Isn’t Working, Riley Rewind, and much more.

Genevieve DeGraves plays Jessica. She was Cassidy on Slasher and Margaret Rinsdale on Jupiter’s Legacy.

Rebecca Ablack plays Anisha. She was also in Hello It’s Me, Impulse, Buzzard, and more.

Joan Cusack plays the “Tin Foil Woman.” She’s had many credits to her name, most recently they include A Series of Unfortunate Events, The Stinky & Dirty Show, Toy Story 4, Snatched, Shameless, and much, much more.

Christina de la Cruz plays Connie. She was also on Make It Pop (Dancer #2 for 39 episodes) and was a dancer on other series too.

Briar Nolet plays Lisa. She’s starred in The Next Step as Rochelle most recently.

IMDb Reviews Are Average

So far, IMDb reviews for the movie are average, at 5.8 out of 10 with 4,846 reviews.

As for user reviews, those vary widely too. One person who gave it 10 stars wrote: “So cute, why does everyone expect Netflix movies to be Oscar worthy! I mean seriously lighten up. It’s a fun lighthearted teenage version of love actually. So sweet, good acting, and good storyline. Just a fun Christmas movie. Don’t listen to the Debbie downers…”

Another person liked that it wasn’t like a typical Christmas romance movie. “I really enjoyed the fact that there were different story lines and that it wasn’t the typical ‘business woman from the city goes back to her small home town and meets the farmer.'”

In fact, most of the more recent user reviews are very positive. One of the earlier viewers called it a “Cliche all over.” Another called it “the most cringeworthy movie of the year.” So it seems that people who watched the movie right after it premiered on Netflix tended to view it more unfavorably than people who have watched it later.

Another person loved the book but not the movie. All in all, it seems like reviews are all across the spectrum for this movie, so it’s hard to predict if you’ll like it or not until you see it.