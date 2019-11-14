Nilsa Prowant & Gus Smyrnios’ Dating History

Nilsa Prowant and Gus Smyrnios have been a constant question mark throughout Floribama Shore. It’s clear they have feelings for one another, but their arguments and disagreements have led to a relationship that’s constantly in a state of flux. Are they still dating? Have they maintained a friendship over the course of the series? Read on for a rundown of Nilsa and Gus’ dating history.

Nilsa and Gus first connected during season 1. The latter made it clear that he was attracted to Nilsa, and went as far as to ask her out on a date. That said, things did not go as planned for either cast member. Nilsa said that she didn’t feel a connection with Gus, and it seemed as though their story ended as soon as it began.

Nilsa & Gus Have Been Romantically Interested In Each Other Since Season 1

It wasn’t until season 2 that things got complicated. Nilsa had developed feelings for Gus by this point, and she actually made a point of kissing him during a fun night out the cast. She urged Gus to “give it a try” in between kisses. “Honestly, I feel like Gus from this summer to last summer is a big change,” Nilsa told MTV. “Gus is like a lover boy. And he is lettin’ loose and wantin’ to have fun, and it’s surprising.”

Despite Nilsa’s certainty, Gus was not convinced that having a fling was such a good idea. “It’s just very dangerous to go down that road,” he told Jeremiah. He expanded on his thoughts during an on-camera confessional. “I was shocked myself. It just didn’t make any sense to me. Because last year when we came to the house from the start, like I had a little bit of a thing for Nilsa,” he recalled. “I was attracted to her and I wanted to get to know her, and when I feel that way about somebody, I always go about it quick. Like, I’m not going to sit in and dwindle and let somebody else take that opportunity from me. So that’s what I did.”

Nilsa & Gus Were Seen Kissing & Dancing Together at the End of Season 2

Gus also said that he wasn’t looking to have a serious relationship at the time of Nilsa’s advancements. “Nilsa, I mean if you would have come at me this time last summer, I would have been all for it,” he said. “But a new Gussie is in town and that’s not necessarily what I’m looking for.” Once again, the on-off dynamic between them seemed to be over.

Based on the tail end of season 2, though, that doesn’t seem to be the case. A particular episode saw Nilsa and Gus making out and dancing in a club together, and the rest of the cast are shocked. “I pray this does not change the dynamic of the house,” Kirk said during a confessional. “We shall see. This could be pouring gas on a fire…”