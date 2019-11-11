Olive Garden & Carrabba’s Veterans Day 2019 Deals

It’s Veterans Day 2019, so that means there are tons of discounts and free food deals being offered by chain restaurants. Some of the most notable restaurants to offer these discounts are Olive Garden and Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Read on to find out what they are and what you have to do to be eligible.

Veterans who come into an Olive Garden on Veterans Day 2019 can get a completely free meal that is paid for by the restaurant. The meal would include an entrée from a special Veterans Day menu, plus unlimited soup or salad and garlic breadsticks. Veterans will need to verify that they currently are or used to be in the military. The specific proof needed for military service may vary from each restaurant that offers a Veterans Day free meal.

Olive Garden Is Offering a Free Veterans Day Meal Along with Soup/Salad & Breadsticks

Generally, however, this can be achieved in a number of ways, from bringing a picture of you in uniform, to showing your military ID, United States Uniform Services Retired ID card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), or veterans organization card. The Veterans Day 2019 meal offered by Olive Garden is for veterans and active-duty military only. This means that everyone else who comes into an Olive Garden location will have to pay full price for their meals unless they can also provide proof of military service.

It’s also important to note that Olive Garden’s Veterans Day menu is dine-in and offers a limited range of entree options. This means that veterans cannot choose food from any other menu other than the one they are given at the restaurant. If they do so, the discount may not apply.

Carrabba’s Is Offering a Free Calamari Dish from November 8-11

Veteran's Day: Johnny Carrabba's Uncle Frank 2019-11-07T17:51:29.000Z

There are hundreds of Olive Garden restaurants throughout the nation, and all of them should be participating, but you might want to double-check before heading out to your nearest location just to be sure. You can do this by clicking here and finding your local Olive Garden on the map, then by calling the number you see on the left side of the page.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill will also be offering a special Veterans Day deal. From November 8 through November 11, Carrabba’s is offering a free Calamari dish to those who serve or currently serve in the United States Armed Forces. “At Carrabba’s, we are proud to serve those who serve our country and communities,” the website states. “This Veterans Day, we want to thank you for your service by inviting all veterans, active duty military and first responders to receive a Free Calamari* November 8 through November 11 and from now on, you will receive 10% off** any future visits!”

As a tribute to the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces, Carrabba’s founder Johnny Carrabba posted a video where he talks about his grandfather Frank and his service during WWII. Check out the full video above.