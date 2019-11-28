Are Outback & LongHorn Steakhouse Open on Thanksgiving 2019?

Thanksgiving 2019 has arrived. If you don’t have a meal planned for the day or don’t have time to cook, you might be looking for some last-minute dining options to plan with your family. Read on to find out if Outback Steakhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse will be open on Thanksgiving.

Most Outback Steakhouse locations will be closed on Thanksgiving 2019. It is one of only two holidays that the franchise observes, with the other being Christmas Day. Check out the full Outback Steakhouse holiday schedule below:

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras

Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Cyber Monday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

CLOSED FOR BUSINESS

Thanksgiving

Christmas Day

That said, restaurants may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours during ‘open’ holidays, and some locations will open late and/or close early. It’s still a good idea to check whether your nearest location is following similar hours before heading there for dinner or whatever your favorite Outback Steakhouse dish may be.

You can check with your nearest location by going directly to the Outback Steakhouse website, which has a function that allows you to search for individual restaurants by zip code, city or state. Hours can vary by location.

Outback Steakhouse & LongHorn Steakhouse Are Both Closed on Thanksgiving 2019

Outback Steakhouse was founded in March 1988 by Bob Basham, Chris T. Sullivan, Trudy Cooper, and Tim Gannon. The original location was in Tampa, Florida, but today, Outback has over 1,000 locations in 23 countries throughout North and South America, Asia, and Australia.

Unfortunately, LongHorn Steakhouse will also be closed on Thanksgiving 2019. The restaurant addresses its holiday hours in the Q&A section of its website. “We are closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day to allow our team members to spend time with their family and friends,” the site explains. “On Christmas Eve we close at 8 p.m. We are open normal business hours on all other holidays.”

Outback & LongHorn Are Both Closed on Christmas Day 2019 As Well

“[Generally], LongHorn Steakhouse locations are open seven days a week. We open for lunch at 11:00 a.m. and begin serving dinner at 3:00 p.m,” the site adds. “Our normal closing time Sunday through Thursday is 10:00 p.m while on Friday and Saturday, we stay open until 11:00 p.m. Please note that closing hours may vary by region so check with your local LongHorn Steakhouse to be sure.”

That said, It’s still a good idea to check whether your nearest location is following similar hours before heading down there to enjoy your favorite LongHorn Steakhouse meal. You can check with your nearest location by going directly to the restaurant’s website, which has a function that allows you to search for individual restaurants by zip code, city or state. Hours can vary by location.