Ozzy Osbourne Joins Travis Scott for AMAs Performance

Rock icon Ozzy Osbounre is scheduled to take the stage on tonight’s AMA awards. The lead singer of Black Sabbath and solo metal artist will not be alone during the performance. He’s joining two popular rappers, Travis Scott and Post Malone, for what promises to be one of the night’s highlights. They’ll be performing the song “Take What You Want” which appears on Malone’s newest album.

Osbourne’s Famous Wife Made the Announcement

The AMAs might have sent out a press release about Osbourne’s planned performance, but it was his wife Sharon that really started the hype. As one of the hosts of CBS’s The Talk, Sharom Osbourne has built a reputation for being open and honest about her family. Viewers have often been treated to the surprising details of their lives. On one episode of the series, she revealed the news about her husband’s upcoming ANA appearance as well as the two men who would perform with him. For Sharon, this was an especially emotional announcement considering Ozzy’s very public health issues.

2019 has been a challenging one for the legendary metal singer as his health made headlines more than once. Early in the year, Osbourne had to be hospitalized as he battled problems related to the flu. It was serious enough that an entire portion of his tour was cancelled. The year before, he also dealt with three serious staph infections. Son Jack Osbourne gave fans an update on the singer health in April of 2019. He talked to People about the state of his father’s health at the time. “He’s doing good. He’s back to being his cynical old self, [which] is always a good sign. When he’s complaining about mundane things, you know he’s good. Yeah, he’s back to normal. When everything on TV sucks and everything in the house is broken, he’s in a good spot,” Osbourne said.

Osbourne Will Also Be Touring the US

Osbourne is using the AMA performance, his first of 2019, to show fans he’ll be ready for a rescheduled 2020 tour. Titled “No More Tours 2”, the singer has tried to keep all cancelled dates on the lineup as he goes forward. The major change to his North American portion of the tour is the loss of Megadeth as the opening act. Instead, Osbourne has recruited Marilyn Manson as the new opener for these dates. In the press release for these special events, Manson reflected on past tours with the rock legend. “I’ve toured with Ozzy many times,” Manson said of his time with Osbourne. “I’m honored to do it again. This is one not to miss.”

The North American tour starts May 27, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia before hitting cities throughout the United States. It ends July 31st, 2020 in Los Vegas. Osbourne is also set to revisit the European tour that he was forced to cancel. It begins in October 2020 and runs through December. For the European portion of the tour, the singer is heading out with rock band Judas Priest.