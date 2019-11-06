Penguin on ‘The Masked Singer’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Season 2 of The Masked Singer is well underway, and as usual, fans are on the edge of their seats, waiting to find out which celebrities are belting it out under which masks. This year, the penguin has thrown fans and judges for a loop.

Tonight’s episode will last two hours in light of the two-week hiatus the show was recently on for the 2019 World Series.

What do we know about the penguin? What are the top clues and guesses for the furry creature? Here’s what you need to know.

1. Robin Thicke Thinks the Penguin Dances like Melissa Mccarthy

One of the guesses out there for the penguin is Melissa McCarthy.

After her performance of “Middle”, Thicke shared, “The thing that I really picked up on that might be a hidden clue is– penguin to me dances like Melissa McCarthy.”

Another hint given in one a clues videos is that the penguin has a hit list, with “Comedy Club Owner” highlighted on it. The other items on the list are classroom bully, Hollywood casting director, exes, the press, and ‘myself’.

Some fans out there seem to think the penguin could be Tanya Harding– they think the constant references to ice and an unstable career point to it being the figure skater, but others aren’t so sure.

Am I the only one who thinks the penguin is Tonya Harding?? #MaskedSinger — Emilee Smith (@EmileeRoseSmith) October 10, 2019

2. The Celebrity Is Somehow Associated with Secretaries

One of the clues for the penguin is a sign that reads, “Not your secretary.” It was this clue that led Nicole Scherzinger to think it might be Megan Mullally, who played a secretary on Will & Grace.

It was the clues signaling the “end of a career” that suggested, to Jenny McCarthy, that the person under the mask could be Kathy Griffin.

Still, some fans are convinced the person under the mask is Tamar Braxton. After all, the penguin has said she is going to “bring the heat”, and The Heat was the name of Braxton’s studio album.

3. She’s Been Told She Is “Not Pretty Enough, Smart Enough, or Funny Enough”

The penguin shares that her whole life, she has been told she isn’t pretty, smart, or funny enough. She also says she has to “strive for her voice to be heard.”

She has declared, as well, that “Every time you think you’re getting warmer, I promise you’re getting colder.”

The penguin’s many wigs suggest that she likes to change up her look often.

4. Most People Think It’s Sherri Shepherd

Most people believe the celebrity behind the mask is Sherri Shepherd, and the clues seem to align with that guess.

At one point in the clues video, the penguin says she “doesn’t need permission”. Well, Shepherd’s book is titled, “Permission Slips: Every Woman’s Guide to Giving Herself a Break.”

As for the secretary references, Shepherd actually started her career as a legal secretary while performing in night clubs on the side as a standup comedian. Another huge clue is the picture of Queen Rania on the penguin’s vanity. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Sherri Shepherd’s 30 Rock character had a fake show called Queen of Jordan.

5. The Penguin Mask Is the Most Difficult Mask to See out of

One thing we know about whoever is under the mask is that she has to have pretty good eyesight, considering the fact that the penguin mask is the most difficult to see out of.

Nick Cannon shares, “A team of over a dozen fabricators handcrafted the penguin head, which is made out of chrome silver.” It’s the size and design of the large beak that actually gets in the way of the singer’s eyesight.

Who could the penguin be? When will she be revealed? Tune in to The Masked Singer Wednesdays on Fox at 8pm ET/PT to find out.

