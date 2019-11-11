People’s Choice Awards 2019 Performers & Presenters

The 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards air tonight. Get the rundown on who the performers and presenters are at the PCAs this year.

The show is set to broadcast on November 10, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the E!, Syfy, USA and Bravo networks. And, this year, there are some major A-listers receiving awards. Jennifer Aniston is picking up the People’s Icon Award, Pink is getting the People’s Champion Award, and Gwen Stefani will take home the Fashion Icon Award.

Read on below for a rundown on who the presenters are at this year’s ceremony and who is performing at the show tonight.

E! People’s Choice Awards 2019 Performers

There are only two reported performers for tonight’s big show and they are Kelsea Ballerini and Alessia Cara, according to Billboard.

Ahead of the awards, Alessia Cara said she is definitely nervous about her performance. She told E! that when it comes to stage fright, “It’s usually for award shows. I still get nervous to do my own shows too but there’s something different about seeing your fans and your people there. It’s totally different but not as nerve-wracking.”

When Kelsea Ballerini appeared on E!’s red carpet prior to the awards ceremony, she revealed she’s performing her new song “Club”. She said it’s the perfect setting to “just play”. Ballerini told E! host Jason Kennedy that she is dancing during her performance and is “really excited”. She also said that before she goes on stage, she does a lot of vocal warm-ups and possibly a tequila shot.

E! People’s Choice Awards 2019 Presenters

The Good Place actress D’Arcy Carden told Giuliana Rancic on the E! red carpet that she is presenting with Jenna Dewan. Rancic replied by telling Carden Dewan is one of the nicest people. Dewan and Carden are presenting in the Competition Show category. Dewan is currently pregnant.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the presenters for this year’s awards also include David Spade, Jenna Dewan, Bellamy Young, Sarah Hyland, Joey King, Kelly Rowland, KJ Apa, Terry Crews, Asante Blackk, Brittany Snow, Jacob Tremblay, Karamo Brown, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Rob Riggle, Sean Hayes, Storm Reid, Tom Payne, Alex Morgan, Coco Gauff, and Jeremy Scott.

Some of the major categories that presenters will be handing out awards for include: