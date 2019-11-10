People’s Choice Awards 2019 Date, Time & What Channels to Watch

What time is the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on TV tonight? Get the rundown on the PCAs show times, dates, what channels to watch, the celebrities who are attending and more.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2019 CHANNELS: The PCAs airs on multiple networks, though it is the “E! People’s Choice Awards”. In addition to E!, it airs on USA, SYFY, and Bravo.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2019 TIME AND DATE: The show this year will air in 161 countries, according to E! Online. The initial showing will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on November 10, 2019. As for how long the show will run for, it ends at 11 p.m. ET/PT and 10 p.m.

ADDITIONAL PCAS 2019 DATES AND TIMES: There are multiple showtimes and additional show dates, running the full show for those who missed it in its initial time slot. In addition to showing at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT on November 10th, it will re-air at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT tonight, also on E!. Then, at 1:30 a.m. ET, on November 11, 2019, on the E! network, it will air again, followed by another showing at 10 a.m. ET. On November 12, 2019, at 12:30 a.m. ET, the PCAs will air on E!, and again that day on E! at 1 p.m. ET. The final showing listed with Xfinity is on November 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. ET on E!

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2019 RED CARPET SCHEDULE: Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy will head up the official red carpet with E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards from 7 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 6 – 8 p.m. CT.

PCAS 2019 PERFORMERS: The performers for the show are Alessia Cara and Kelsea Ballerini, as reported by Billboard.

PCAS 2019 PRESENTERS: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the presenters for this year’s awards include David Spade, Jenna Dewan, Bellamy Young, Sarah Hyland, Joey King, Kelly Rowland, KJ Apa, Terry Crews, Asante Blackk, Brittany Snow, D’Arcy Carden, Jacob Tremblay, Karamo Brown, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Rob Riggle, Sean Hayes, Storm Reid, Tom Payne, Alex Morgan, Coco Gauff, and Jeremy Scott.

PCAs 2019 LOCATION: This year’s People’s Choice Awards are being held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

PCAS 2019 PEOPLE’S ICON AWARD WINNER: Jennifer Aniston will be the recipient of this year’s People Icon Award. E!’s news, live events and lifestyle digital general manager Jen Neal released the following statement to THR, “Jennifer Aniston is a tour de force, who has portrayed some of the most iconic, unforgettable and relatable characters of our time. For gracefully conquering comedy and drama on both the small and big screen, we’re honoring Jennifer Aniston with ‘The People’s Icon of 2019.’”

PCAS 2019 FASHION ICON AWARD WINNER: Gwen Stefani is being honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 PCAs.

PCAS 2019 PEOPLE’S CHAMPION AWARD WINNER: Pink will be presented with this award because of her “support of and work with No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks and Human Rights Campaign, as well as her role as a UNICEF ambassador,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

So, tune in to watch the 2019 People’s Choice Awards at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT.

