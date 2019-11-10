People’s Choice Awards 2019 Votes: How Does Voting Work?

The People’s Choice Awards is an annual entertainment award shows that stands out from the rest because of its voting system — namely, the awards are decided on by the general public. The awards recognize the best in movies, television, music and pop culture for the past year. But just how does the voting work?

It used to be that the awards were decided via Gallup Polls, which means the Gallup company conducted surveys for all of the categories. The scope was unlimited and many years there were ties.

But since 2005, the voting has moved online. For 2018, the first year E! took over ownership of the PCAs, a list of 12 nominees per category was revealed in early September, then fans voted on those and the five finalists from that round of voting faced off in the next round of voting.

For 2019, E! dispensed with the two rounds and instead just went straight to voting on each category, with fans choosing between eight nominees per category.

Fans can vote either on the PCAs website, via Twitter or on their X1 set-top box from Xfinity TV. The official voting window was from Sept. 4 to Oct. 18, with special “Turbo Voting” on select days throughout the voting window. During turbo voting, votes cast counted double.

The 45th annual People’s Choice Awards are taking place Sunday (Nov. 10) in Santa Monica, California. Game of Thrones leads all nominees with eight total, while Avengers: Endgame has the most film nominations with seven, and Ariana Grande has the most music nominations with six. This is the second year in a row that there is no host for the People’s Choice Awards, which is a trend a lot of awards shows have been trying out recently.

Will your favorite shows, movies, and artists win? Tune in Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E! to find out. The ceremony will also be simulcast on Bravo, Syfy, USA, and Universo.

READ NEXT: 2019 People’s Choice Awards Winners and Nominees Full List