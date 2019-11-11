How Long Are the 2019 People’s Choice Awards? When Does It End?

Tonight, the 2019 People’s Choice Awards will air on E! at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy will co-host “Live from the Red Carpet” starting at 7pm ET on the same network. The event is expected to last 2 hours.

There Will Be No Host

The event will be held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, and will have no host.

There are 43 categories for the evening. A number of A-listers are up for the top wards, including Millie Bobby Brown, Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande, and the Jonas Brothers.

The films up for The Movie of 2019 include Avengers: Endgame, Toy Story 4, Captain Marvel, Fast & Furious, The Lion King, John Wick: Chapter 3, Us, and Spider Man: Far From Home. The Female Movie Star of 2019 is between Millie Bobby Brown, Scarlett Johansson, Zendaya, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Aniston, Brie Larson, Lupita Nyong’o, and Tessa Thompson. Sterling K. Brown is nominated for The Male TV Star of 2019 Award, along with Kit Harrington, Cole Sprouse, Norman Reedus, Finn Wolfhard, Jim Parsons, Milo Ventimiglia, and KJ Apa. Up for The Female TV Star of 2019 are Mandy Moore, Millie Bobby Brown, Sophie Turner, Danai Gurira, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Maisie Williams, and Reese Witherspoon.

David Spade and Rob Riggle will present awards tonight, along with Sarah Hyland, KJ Apa, and D’Arcy Carden.

Jennifer Aniston Will Receive the People’s Icon Award

Voting for this evening’s ceremony closed on October 18.

Jennifer Aniston will receive the People’s Icon Award tonight, while Gwen Stefani will take home the Fashion Icon Award and Pink will take home the People’s Champion Award.

Aniston recently broke Instagram by joining the platform last month. Her entrance to the social media site garnered so much attention that the app crashed– she also broke the record for the fastest account to hit 1 million followers.

Currently, Aniston is starring in and producing– alongside Reese Witherspoon– the new TV series The Morning Show, which marks the first time the pair have worked together since playing sisters on Friends. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Witherspoon said of working with Aniston, “It’s a great partnership because I’m a morning person and she’s a night person.” She added, “We literally share the responsibility together, and there’s something so refreshing about that.”

Aniston started her work in Hollywood at an early age. Her first credited film role came in the 1993 horror comedy film Leprechaun. From 1994 to 2004, she played Rachel Green on the hit sitcom Friends, for which she earned the Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award. She has since starred in a number of hit films, including Horrible Bosses, We’re the Millers, Bruce Almighty, and The Good Girl, and Cake, among others.

She currently has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Be sure to tune into The People’s Choice Awards, airing on E! at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

