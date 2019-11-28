Perkins, Bob Evans & IHOP Are Open on Thanksgiving 2019

IHOP, Perkins, and Bob Evans are open today on Thanksgiving 2019. Get the rundown on the store hours, holiday menu items and more.

IHOP on Thanksgiving 2019

When speaking with a PR spokesperson for IHOP, the spokesperson told Heavy, “Nationally IHOP will be open on Thanksgiving Day hours vary by location. We have Pumpkin Spice pancakes for a limited time as well as our The Elf on The Shelf menu available through Jan. 1.”

Included on The Elf on The Shelf Menu are:

New! Oh What Funnel Cakes, which are described as “Two golden, crispy funnel cakes, lightly dusted with powdered sugar and topped with glazed strawberries, whipped topping, and shimmery elf sprinkles.”

New! Jolly Cakes are another new item that IHOP describes as, “Two fluffy green pancakes topped with sweet cream cheese icing, whipped topping, and shimmery elf sprinkles.”

New! Holiday Ham & Sausage Omelette is another addition to the regular menu and the product description for this item is, “Our fluffy omelette loaded with diced ham & sausage, fire-roasted peppers & onions, hash browns and Cheddar cheese. Topped with more diced ham & sausage, peppers & onions, Cheddar cheese, and White Cheddar cheese sauce. Served with 3 Buttermilk Pancakes or your choice of side.”

When it comes to beverages, the New! Merry Marshmallow Hot Chocolate is a good option, as it is a “Rich hot chocolate flavored with toasted marshmallow syrup and topped with whipped topping and shimmery elf sprinkles.”

And then for kids, children can order the New! Little Elves Combo, which includes your “Choice of 1 Jolly Cake topped with cream cheese icing, whipped topping, and sprinkles or 1 Oh What Funnel Cake topped with powdered sugar, whipped topping and sprinkles with 1 scrambled egg, 1 bacon strip and 1 pork sausage link.”

And, just a heads up for parents, kids 12 and under eat for free every day from 4 – 10 p.m.

Bob Evans on Thanksgiving 2019

On the Bob Evans website, it states, “Join us for a special holiday dinner menu Thanksgiving Day. We’re open until 8 p.m.”

There is also a special menu for Thanksgiving today. The premium Thanksgiving dinner includes a slow-roasted turkey & dressing, and a hickory-smoked ham. It also comes with your choice of three sides, endless bread and a slice of pie.

The current special breads featured at Bob Evans stores are the delicious Pumpkin Bread and Banana Nut Bread.

Perkins on Thanksgiving 2019

A Perkins spokesperson told Heavy that on Thanksgiving, all locations are open normal hours, there is a special menu and the promotional item for the holiday is the Turkey and Dressing dinner with pie for $12.99.

When it comes to the festive limited menu, customers can do the BUILD-A-BREAKFAST for $8.99. The other items available include:

GRANNY’S COUNTRY OMELET – A three-egg omelet with diced grilled ham, onions green peppers, American cheese, cheese sauce, and crispy hash browns. Served with hash browns or breakfast potatoes and choice of three pancakes, buttered toast or Mammoth Muffin.

HAM ‘N CHEESE OMELET – A three-egg omelet with diced grilled ham and American cheese. Served with hash browns or breakfast potatoes and choice of three pancakes, buttered toast or Mammoth Muffin.

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER – Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, sweet red onions and pickles on a warm brioche bun. Served medium-well with crispy fries.

GRILLED SALMON DINNER – Flaky, tender fillet – Cajun or garlic-seasoned, or teriyaki-glazed. Served with two dinner sides.

POT ROAST STROGANOFF – Braised beef, crimini mushrooms and onions served over tender egg noodles in a savory cream sauce with a drizzle of sour cream.

Other items on the holiday limited menu are HEARTY MAN’S COMBO, BIG COUNTRY SUNRISE SKILLET, THE CLASSIC EGGS BENEDICT, BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST PLATTER, and CHICKEN STRIPS MELT.

