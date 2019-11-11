Perkins & Bob Evans Free Meals on Veterans Day 2019

On Monday, November 11, 2019, Bob Evans restaurants are honoring service members by offering each current military personnel, as well as veterans, a free meal from their list of special menu items. All Veterans and active-duty military, with proof of military service, are entitled to one free item from the specific menu available at all Bob Evans Restaurants on Veterans Day, as a Bob Evans employee at the store’s Rio Grande, Ohio location confirmed, “Veterans eat free off of a specific menu that we have.”

As for Perkins, a spokesperson from the store’s Newark, Delaware location said, “As long as you have your ID you can either get a free MAG7, which is three pancakes eggs and your choice of meat, or you can get a free cheeseburger.”

Proof of service includes: US Uniformed Services ID Card, US Uniformed Services Retired Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (i.e. American Legion, VFW), photograph of yourself in uniform, wearing uniform, DD214, and citation or commendation.

Bob Evans on Veterans Day 2019

Beverages and gratuity are not included in the complimentary item provided at Bob Evans, which may include, but are not limited to the following:

COUNTRY BISCUIT BREAKFAST

This breakfast meal consists of a buttermilk biscuit that is topped with one egg cooked-to-order, crumbled Bob Evans sausage, some country gravy, and cheddar cheese. The breakfast is also served with your choice of hash browns, grits or home fries.

BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST

This french toast comes with two slices of griddled Brioche bread that is dipped in egg batter, vanilla, and cinnamon.

STACK OF HOTCAKES

Get a stack of four pancakes that are served with butter and syrup. Bob Evans’ multigrain hotcakes are made up of sweet, crunchy granola, along with sunflower, flax and sesame seeds.

Perkins on Veterans Day 2019

The Magnificent 7, which is offered for Veterans Day, is made up of two eggs, two Applewood smoked bacon strips and three buttermilk pancakes. It is estimated at 770 calories.

As for the Perkins cheeseburger that’s offered today, it is estimated at 910 calories and it consists of cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, sweet red onions, pickles, a warm brioche bun, and beef, of course.

For those who are dining at Perkins and not taking part in the Veterans Day freebies, but also want a cheeseburger, there are multiple kinds available. One is the Breakfast Burger, which is made up of crispy seasoned hash browns, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and a fried egg. There is also the BBQ Tangler Burger, which has sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, crunchy Onion Tanglers, lettuce, tomato, sweet red onions, pickles, and a warm brioche bun.

Lastly, is the Burger Patty Melt, which is a USDA Angus beef patty with sautéed onions and American cheese on grilled rye bread. Both the Patty Melt and the Tangler Burger are estimated at 1170 calories.

Other newly featured items at Perkins include the Top Sirloin Steak & Eggs, the Top Sirloin Dinner, the Ham & Cheese Crepes, the Monte Cristo Breakfast Platter, and the Steak Quesadilla.

