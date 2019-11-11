PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston’s Wedding to Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston’s wedding to Brad Pitt remains one of the most iconic celebrity moments of the 2000s. The couple were among the most famous people in Hollywood at the time, and their wedding was detailed with the same media fervor as a royal ceremony. Revisit the famous wedding through the photos and videos below.

Aniston and Pitt were married on July 29, 2000 in Malibu, California. According to Brides, the couple rented out an estate that belonged to TV producer Marcy Carsey, and they flew in 50,000 wisteria, tulips, and lotus flowers so that the estate resembled a zen garden. There were 200 celebrity guests, a 40-person gospel choir, lobster, champagne, fireworks, and a performance by singer Melissa Etheridge.

Aniston & Pitt Were Married In Malibu on July 29, 2000

The roster of guests reads like a who’s who of Hollywood circa 2000. Nearly all of Aniston’s Friends co-stars were in attendance, including Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry. David Schwimmer was invited, but was unable to attend because of a prior commitment on a film. Edward Norton, who had just starred in Fight Club with Pitt, was also in attendance with then-girlfriend Salma Hayek.

Aniston told Rolling Stone that she nervous heading into her wedding day. “I had those typical jitters the day before my wedding,” she admitted. “But the day of, I was just excited in a good way. The nice thing about weddings now is it’s not just a chick thing. It’s a team effort. The stereotype used to be men grumbling, like, ‘Why are you making me do this?’ There’s nothing more moving than seeing a man cry at his own wedding.”

The Wedding Was Attended By the ‘Friends’ Cast & Pitt’s ‘Fight Club’ Co-Star Edward Norton

“My friends were all supportive,” the actress added. “Especially when they found out what a loving human being Brad is. At first they’re like, ‘I hope he’s not an a*shole, some conceited f**k or whatever.’ But you get past that in five minutes. Which is a real tribute to who he is. He just disarms you immediately. But, I mean, nobody went, ‘Dude. Brad Pitt!’ and gave me a thumbs up and a wink. They were just happy for me.”

Aniston spoke more about her relationship with Pitt during a 2003 interview. “Is he the love of my life? I think you’re always sort of wondering, ‘Are you the love of my life?’ I mean, I don’t know, I’ve never been someone who says, ‘He’s the love of my life’,” she told W Magazine.

Aniston & Pitt Spent Over $1 Million on the Wedding Ceremony

“He’s certainly a big love in my life… And I know that we have something special, especially in all this chaos,” she added. “In this nutty, brilliant, wonderful, hard business that we have, it’s nice to have somebody who’s anchored and knows you, really knows all of you.”

The couple divorced on October 2, 2005. It was reported that the former couple are still friendly, and that Pitt was one of the celebrities who attended Aniston’s birthday party in February 2019. Both are currently single.