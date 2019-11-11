Pizza Hut & Dominos Hours & Deals on Veterans Day 2019

Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza are both open on Veterans Day this year, so if you’re looking for some last-minute dining options for the holiday or are hoping to treat that special veteran in your life to a tasty pizza lunch, both restaurants have you covered.

Celebrated on November 11 each year (with the following Monday observed for federal workers and government businesses), Veterans Day honors the nation’s estimated 18.2 million veterans who have served in the U.S. military. Although both chains will be open today, we always recommend calling ahead or checking with your local area store to be sure of the hours before making a trip.

Dominos is generally open from 10:00 a.m. until midnight or later, and Pizza Hut is open from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. or later. Both pizza joints are also often open much later on weekends, usually 1 a.m. or until just after bar close. Again, various restaurants might have different hours, depending on the location. You can look up your local Dominos hours by clicking here, and Pizza Hut here.

We Suggest Calling Ahead to Check With Your Local Store

According to Military and Veterans Discounts, Dominos offers a 15 percent off regular price menu items courtesy of the Patriot Business Program Veterans, although vets must have valid VA ID to participate.

The same website states that Pizza Hut allows “each store manager to provide military discounts at his or her discretion,” and that the pizza chain frequently offers at least 10 percent off an order for active military and veterans, depending on the location.

Because franchise stores like Dominos and Pizza Hut often offer different deals depending on the city, state and country it is located in, we again recommend calling ahead to check with your local store to see what offers they might have for military personnel and veterans.

Both Restaurants Specialize in Pizza, Pasta & Wings