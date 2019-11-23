Plymouth Thanksgiving Parade 2019 Live Stream, TV Time & Channel

The America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration Parade in Plymouth, Massachusetts, is one of many Turkey Day celebrations across the country this time of year. But this one boasts that it is “America’s only historically accurate chronological parade.”

This year’s parade should have fairly nice weather — sunny and about 40 degrees, though it may be windy, so dress accordingly. And if you can’t be there in person, here’s how to watch a live stream on Saturday (Nov. 23).

Local Massachusetts station WCVB Channel 5 will be broadcasting live from the parade and streaming the festivities on its website and its Facebook page (see below). The broadcast and live stream begin at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT for the parade, though the Saturday events kick off at 10:30 a.m. local time. Hosting the broadcast are WCVB’s Eyeopener team: Randy Price, Antoinette Antonio, Cindy Fitzgibbon, Doug Meehan, and Katie Thompson.

The parade is the heart of this annual three-day event in the city where the Mayflower landed with the pilgrims in 1620. It brings to life “America’s rich heritage representing each century from the 17th through the 21st,” featuring “beautifully decorated floats representing historic events, honoring national anniversaries and celebrating every period of American history.”

Special floats for the 2019 parade include a float commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day, when the allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy in World War II, and a float celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing. The official website hopes that during the parade, “patriotism and hope is revived in the hearts of observant adults and children as the floats, drum and bugle corps, and military bands march thru the streets honoring the courageous defenders of our country: the men and women who serve in the Army, the Navy, the Marines, the Air Force, and the Coast Guard.”

Other events and activities throughout the Thanksgiving Celebration weekend include the Golden Knights parachuting team demonstration, a concert, a craft beer and wine pavilion, a children’s pavilion, a historical re-enactment village, the Wampanoag Educational Pavilion highlighting the Native Americans of the area, a drum and bugle corp concert, a nighttime lighted processional to the waterfront, and a harvest market.

