Are Publix & Wegmans Open on Veterans Day 2019? Deals & Specials

Publix Stores are open on Veterans Day 2019 and offering specials for veterans. Wegmans stores are also open. So you’re in luck if you wanted to stop by either store today and pick up something.

Publix Is Open on Veterans Day & Offering Discounts

Publix posts its holiday hours here and its Publix Store Status here. Stores on Veterans Day are expected to operate during normal business hours. But still, it’s a good idea to call your local Publix before going. You can find the exact time your local Publix will open near you on the store locator page here.

On top of being open, Publix is also offering a Veterans Day Discount today. Veterans, active military personnel, and families can save 10 percent on groceries on Monday, November 11, 2019. This excludes alcohol, prescriptions, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps, and any money services. It’s valid for in-store purchases only, and you must present a veteran ID card, military ID card, discharge document or drivers license with a veteran designation.

Publix has a varying schedule when it comes to holidays. They’re closed on Easter Sunday, but they are typically open on New Year’s Eve and Day. They’re open on Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day. They’re also closed on Thanksgiving. And they’re open on the 4th of July.

You can go here to see Publix’s savings flyers or here for coupons. You can also print digital coupons online.

Wegmans Is Open on Veterans Day & Offering Discounts

Wegmans is also open on Veterans Day. They typically are open regular hours, but it’s a good idea to call your local Wegmans and double-check on the time.

In the past, they’ve offered some type of discount for Veterans Day and typically share the special on their Facebook page sometime on Veterans Day itself.

Hundreds of flags honor veterans in LiverpoolA sea of flags, nearly 700 of them, line the lawn in front of Wegman's in Liverpool along State Rte 57 in honor of veterans for Veteran's Day. 2019-11-08T13:58:04.000Z

Some Wegmans locations like to make a big deal out of Veterans Day. In Liverpool, New York, about 700 American flags are standing in the lawn in front of Wegmans on Route 57. They will be there until after Veterans Day, thanks to a display by the Onondaga North Rotary Club, Syracuse.com shared.

Other Wegmans are offering specials today. In Virginia, a Wegmans’ Market Cafe is offering free breakfast and coffee to veterans and active duty military from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. today. This includes stuffed French toast or breakfast quiche; bacon, sausage, potatoes, diced fruit, and coffee, Buffalo News shared. Call your local Wegmans to see if they are offering a special today.

The History of Veterans Day

Veterans Day is a holiday that celebrates the anniversary of the end of World War I (on November 11). The holiday was originally called Armistice Day, but it was replaced by Veterans Day in 1954. Today, it honors all veterans who have served in the U.S. military.

On November 11, 1918, World War I was officially ended. On November 11, 1919, President Woodrow Wilson issued an official message remembering Armistice Day.

In 1938, November 11 was officially dedicated as Armistice Day to celebrate World War I veterans, Military.com shared. But then in 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, Congress changed the holiday to Veterans Day to honor all veterans of wars, including World War I. Veterans Day is still celebrated on November 11, but if it falls on a weekend then it is officially observed either the Friday before (if it’s on a Saturday) or the Monday after (if it’s on a Sunday), allowing federal employees to still have a day off.