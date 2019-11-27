How to Make Pumpkin Pie: Recipes

Pumpkin pies are a traditional and beloved dessert that transcends holidays as well as seasons. For many, the tag of a “traditional” dish creates an appearance of being difficult to make or using up more ingredients than anyone is prepared to deal with. In actuality, this pie has a low difficulty level and offers a simple solution for cooks of all skill levels. Even people with dietary concerns can find something to love in the homemade delights of this treat.

The Great Pumpkin Pie

“Bursting with flavor, this pumpkin pie recipe is my very favorite. It’s rich, smooth, and tastes incredible on my homemade pie crust and served with whipped cream. The pie crust leaves are purely for decor, you can leave those off of the pie and only make 1 pie crust. You can also leave off the sugared cranberries.” SALLY McKENNEY (Quinn)

To view the full recipe, visit Sally’s Baking Addiction

Vegan Pumpkin Pie

Courtesy of My Darling Vegan

Servings: 8 people

Calories: 294 kcal

Author: Sarah McMinn

Ingredients

Pie Crust

1 1/4 cup All-purpose flour

1 tsp sugar

1/2 tsp salt

5 tbsp non-dairy butter

1/4 cup coconut oil, solid

2-3 tbsp ice water

Pumpkin Pie Filling

1 1/2 15 (oz) cans pumpkin puree

8 oz extra firm silken tofu

1/2 cup white sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tbsp cornstarch

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ginger

1/4 tsp cloves

1/8 tsp nutmeg

1/8 tsp allspice

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp salt

Instructions

Start by making your pie crust. Spray a 9″ pie pan with cooking spray and set aside. ​

In a small bowl, combine the flour, sugar, and salt. Cut the butter and coconut oil in small pieces – about 1 tablespoon in size – and add to the dry ingredients. Using your hands or a pastry cutter, press the butter and coconut oil into the flour until the fats are evenly distributed and the dough resembles small pea-size pieces.

Dribble 1 tablespoon of ice water over the flour mixer and kneed together with your hands. Add water as necessary. You want a fairly dry dough (this creates the flakiness) but that has enough moisture to roll out and shape.

When you have the right consistency, wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. When the dough is firm, roll out onto a piece of floured parchment paper until your dough is about 1/8″ thick and you have a circle about 12″ across.

Placing your hand underneath the parchment paper, gently flip the crust into the pie pan. Peel off the parchment paper and press the crust evenly into the pie pan, trimming any edges that hang over. Place in the refrigerator and let chill for at least 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 350F. Place a baking sheet on the bottom rack and fill it with water. This creates steam which will allow the pumpkin pie to bake more evenly.

In a powerful blender or food processor, combine all the ingredients for the pumpkin pie filling. Blend until completely smooth. Pour the pumpkin pie filling into your pie crust, spread evenly with an offset spatula, and bake, uncovered, for 45 minutes.

At 45 minutes, check for doneness. The pie should be mostly firm and the pie crust should be golden brown. If there is still a lot of jiggle to the pie, bake it for another 10 minutes before checking again.

Remove from oven and let cool completely at room temperature before transferring to the refrigerator to continue chilling. The pie should set for 4 hours but best overnight.

Serve with coconut whipped cream.

Dairy-Free Pumpkin Pie

Courtesy Simply Whisked

Author: Melissa Belanger

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 1 Hour

Total Time: 1 Hour 15 Minutes

Yield: 8 Servngs

Ingredients

1 store bought pie crust

1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 cup canned coconut milk

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

Instructions