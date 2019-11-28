What Restaurants & Places Are Open on Thanksgiving 2019?

What restaurants and stores are open on Thanksgiving Day 2019?

The banks are closed for business and mail delivery is halted but that doesn’t mean everything is shut down for Thanksgiving. Movie theaters are open and many stores have early and late hours for Black Friday shopping. Some of the stores open on Thanksgiving are Target, Sears, Walmart, JCPenney, Bed Bath and Beyond, Old Navy, Kohl’s, and Macy’s.

There are also plenty of restaurants serving dinner and we have a rundown on what’s open for those who are looking for places to eat on Thanksgiving. Have a look below to see if there are restaurants near you that are open.

What Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving

Many chain restaurants are open for Thanksgiving. Here is a list of places you can dine in or take out from today.

Applebee’s

Bahama Breeze

Black Angus Steakhouse

Bob Evans

Bonanza Steakhouse

Boston Market

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Buca Di Beppo

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Capital Grille

Charlie Brown’s

Chart House

Chevs Fresh Mex

Chili’s (Select locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day.)

Cracker Barrel

Del Frisco’s Grille

Denny’s

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Domino’s

Dunkin’ Donuts

El Pollo Loco

Fatburger (Participating locations will be open.)

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fogo de Chao

Golden Corral

Hard Rock Cafe

HomeTown Buffet

Hooters

Houlihan’s (Retail Me Not has reported that participating stores are open.)

IHOP

Jack in the Box (Participating locations are open today.)

Joe’s Crab Shack

Kona Grill

Krispy Kreme

Legal Seafood

Little Caesars Pizza

Luby’s

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Marie Callender’s

Medieval Times

McCormick and Schmick’s

McDonald’s

Morton’s Steakhouse

Old Country Buffet

Panera

Papa John’s

Pizza Hut

Ponderosa Steakhouse

Popeye’s (At participating locations, as reported by Fortune.)

Qdoba (Most locations are open and operating on normal store hours.)

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Ruby Tuesday’s

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Seasons 52

Shoney’s

Sizzler

Smith & Wollensky

Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill

Sonic

Starbucks

Steak ‘n Shake

STK Steakhouses

Subway (Participating branches will be open for the holiday.)

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Ted’s Montana Grill

TGI Friday’s

Tony Roma’s

Waffle House

Wawa

Wendy’s

Whataburger (This fast food restaurant is only closed on Chrismas Day.)

White Castle

Yard House (The locations that will be open include Las Vegas Red Rock Resort, Las Vegas The Linq, Gaithersburg, Palm Beach Gardens, Coral Gables, Orlando, Sunrise, and Waikiki.

What Chain Restaurants Are Closed on Thanksgiving

When it comes to restaurants and chains that are closed for the holiday, they include but are not limited to:

Arby’s

Bonefish Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Chick-fil-A

Dairy Queen stores (Participating drive-thrus will be open, according to Newsweek.)

KFC

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Red Lobster

Taco Bell

Texas Roadhouse

The Cheesecake Factory

For those who want to celebrate the holiday by watching the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, it is set to air at 9 a.m. on the NBC network, with coverage of the parade also airing on the CBS channel. The show will run for three hours and will feature performers including but not limited to Billy Porter, Celine Dion, Debbie Gibson, Idina Menzel, Kelly Rowland, the Black Eyed Peas, Chris Young, Lea Michele, Ozuna, and TLC.

