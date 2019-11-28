What Restaurants & Places Are Open on Thanksgiving 2019?

What restaurants and stores are open on Thanksgiving Day 2019?
The banks are closed for business and mail delivery is halted but that doesn’t mean everything is shut down for Thanksgiving. Movie theaters are open and many stores have early and late hours for Black Friday shopping. Some of the stores open on Thanksgiving are Target, Sears, Walmart, JCPenney, Bed Bath and Beyond, Old Navy, Kohl’s, and Macy’s.
There are also plenty of restaurants serving dinner and we have a rundown on what’s open for those who are looking for places to eat on Thanksgiving. Have a look below to see if there are restaurants near you that are open.
What Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving
Many chain restaurants are open for Thanksgiving. Here is a list of places you can dine in or take out from today.
Applebee’s
Bahama Breeze
Black Angus Steakhouse
Bob Evans
Bonanza Steakhouse
Boston Market
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
Buca Di Beppo
Buffalo Wild Wings
Burger King
Capital Grille
Charlie Brown’s
Chart House
Chevs Fresh Mex
Chili’s (Select locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day.)
Cracker Barrel
Del Frisco’s Grille
Denny’s
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
Domino’s
Dunkin’ Donuts
El Pollo Loco
Fatburger (Participating locations will be open.)
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Fogo de Chao
Golden Corral
Hard Rock Cafe
HomeTown Buffet
Hooters
Houlihan’s (Retail Me Not has reported that participating stores are open.)
IHOP
Jack in the Box (Participating locations are open today.)
Joe’s Crab Shack
Kona Grill
Krispy Kreme
Legal Seafood
Little Caesars Pizza
Luby’s
Maggiano’s Little Italy
Marie Callender’s
Medieval Times
McCormick and Schmick’s
McDonald’s
Morton’s Steakhouse
Old Country Buffet
Panera
Papa John’s
Pizza Hut
Ponderosa Steakhouse
Popeye’s (At participating locations, as reported by Fortune.)
Qdoba (Most locations are open and operating on normal store hours.)
Romano’s Macaroni Grill
Ruby Tuesday’s
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Seasons 52
Shoney’s
Sizzler
Smith & Wollensky
Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill
Sonic
Starbucks
Steak ‘n Shake
STK Steakhouses
Subway (Participating branches will be open for the holiday.)
Sullivan’s Steakhouse
Ted’s Montana Grill
TGI Friday’s
Tony Roma’s
Waffle House
Wawa
Wendy’s
Whataburger (This fast food restaurant is only closed on Chrismas Day.)
White Castle
Yard House (The locations that will be open include Las Vegas Red Rock Resort, Las Vegas The Linq, Gaithersburg, Palm Beach Gardens, Coral Gables, Orlando, Sunrise, and Waikiki.
What Chain Restaurants Are Closed on Thanksgiving
When it comes to restaurants and chains that are closed for the holiday, they include but are not limited to:
Arby’s
Bonefish Grill
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
Chick-fil-A
Dairy Queen stores (Participating drive-thrus will be open, according to Newsweek.)
KFC
Olive Garden
Outback Steakhouse
Red Lobster
Taco Bell
Texas Roadhouse
The Cheesecake Factory
For those who want to celebrate the holiday by watching the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, it is set to air at 9 a.m. on the NBC network, with coverage of the parade also airing on the CBS channel. The show will run for three hours and will feature performers including but not limited to Billy Porter, Celine Dion, Debbie Gibson, Idina Menzel, Kelly Rowland, the Black Eyed Peas, Chris Young, Lea Michele, Ozuna, and TLC.
