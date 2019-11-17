Is Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 2 on AdultSwim.com or the App?

A lot of Rick and Morty fans enjoyed watching the Season 4 premiere on AdultSwim.com for free last week. But will new episodes of Rick and Morty, including Season 4 Episode 2, be on AdultSwim.com or on the Adult Swim app? The new episode will be on both the website and the app live, it’s just a little unclear if either will require a cable log-in. Here’s what we know so far. Scroll to the end of this story to see reliable live stream options that offer free trials to test the services.

Yes, the Episodes Will Be on Both the App & the Website, But It’s Unclear How Long They Won’t Require Cable Log-Ins

Last week, Adult Swim allowed Rick and Morty fans to watch the Season 4 premiere for free, without a cable login, on AdultSwim.com and on the Adult Swim app. Leading up to the premiere, the episode was advertised as being freely available there.

What’s not quite clear is how long Adult Swim will still have the new episodes available for viewing without a cable log-in. Season 4 Episode 2 will be on AdultSwim.com and on the app live tonight as it airs, but whether or not it’s still free without cable is not known. Adult Swim did not respond to Heavy’s question regarding this.

We’ll explain below where to look for the live episode, but you’ll want to be sure and have a backup option ready if your heart is set on watching Rick and Morty live without cable. We’ll provide additional streaming options at the end of this article.

There are three possible links on AdultSwim’s website for watching Rick and Morty, but only one will have a cable-free option if it’s available.

First, there’s the AdultSwim.com simulcast page for streaming the show. This page always needs a cable login to work and even then it might sometimes give you a “blocked” error message.

Then there’s the Rick and Morty Streams page at adultswim.com/streams/rick-and-morty. This page streams Rick and Morty episodes. This page currently has a note that reads: “New Rick and Morty on demand TONIGHT 3A ET – HOWEVER – cable log-in will be required. Plan accordingly.”

Here’s what the page looks like:

A third option is adultSwim.com/videos/rick-and-morty. This is the one and only AdultSwim.com link where you may be able to watch tonight’s episode without a cable login. Right now, you can still watch the first episode of Season 4 without a cable login. If you don’t have cable, this is the link you should try. But you should have a backup option ready in case you can’t access the new episode. (Suggestions for backup options are at the end of this article.)

The mobile app is another possible option for watching free. If you open the mobile app, the first thing you’ll be asked is if the app can connect to your cable provider. The simulcast option on the mobile app, just like on AdultSwim.com, always requires a cable log-in. So does the [AS] Stream option, which mentions that a new episode of Rick and Morty will be available on demand starting at 3 a.m. Eastern, but only for those with a cable log-in.

You’re only option for viewing without cable can be found by going to Shows on the app’s menu, then clicking on Rick and Morty. Then you’ll see the following screen for Rick and Morty:

The screen tells you that if there’s a lock sign next to an episode, that means you’ll need a login with your cable provider in order to access the episode. Season 4 Episode 1 is free, but many older episodes are not. The app has not yet indicated if Episode 2 will be free or not.

Note: if you’re outside the U.S. then you’re out of luck with both options. Viewers in other countries have reported that the app is blocked for them. (For example, a viewer in Greece said they couldn’t even find the app on the Google Play Store.) And AdultSwim.com doesn’t let them access any episodes from outside the U.S.

Adult Swim is historically unpredictable when it comes to both AdultSwim.com and its app streaming new episodes of the show for people who don’t have cable. That’s why it’s important to have a backup option ready if you’re really wanting to stream the show. Back during Season 3, after viewers had started to rely on AdultSwim.com for free access to new Rick and Morty episodes, the channel “surprised” viewers by showing Fishcenter Live instead of a new episode, without an explanation. And on another occasion, they had a claymation-type version of Rick and Morty on the stream instead of an actual new episode. So even if you can still watch without cable tonight, that option likely won’t last all season long.

So it’s best to have a backup ready. We’re sharing options below.

Live Stream Options if Adult Swim Isn’t Streaming the Episode for People Who Don’t Have Cable

You’ll want a backup option ready in case the episode isn’t available for people without cable on AdultSwim or their app. We have quite a few options for you to try. There’s AT&T TV Now and FuboTV, which both come with free trials to test the services. And if you have Hulu, you can live stream new Rick and Morty Season 4 episodes as they air or watch them later, but only if you have Hulu with Live TV, which costs more than regular Hulu and comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Cartoon Network/Adult Swim.

We will update this story if new information is available.

READ NEXT: Who Died on ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 1? Full List