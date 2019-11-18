‘Rick and Morty’: The Old Man & the Seat Refers to a Classic Book

Tonight is a new episode of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim. Episode 2 is called “The Old Man and the Seat.” This is a reference to a classic book. Read on to learn more.

The Title Refers to a Classic Book Called ‘The Old Man and the Sea’

The description for the episode reads “We all have one thing in common broh. I don’t know broh. Watch this one.”

Some fans think that part of the title will refer to this scene that we’ve seen in trailers:

The scene looks like it will be pretty funny, so here’s hoping we see this scene tonight.

But the title itself refers to the book that’s called “The Old Man and the Sea.” The book was written by Ernest Hemingway and was originally published in September 1952. Hemingway wrote the book in Cuba and it was his last major fiction work that was published in his lifetime.

The book is a short novel and one of Hemingway’s most famous. It’s about an aging Cuban fisherman who is far out in the ocean, struggling to catch a large marlin. The main character is viewed as being so unlucky that his apprentice can’t sail with him anymore. The book begins with him not having caught a fish for 84 days, which is a very long and arduous streak of bad luck for an older man. He catches a giant marlin but isn’t strong enough to pull it onto his boat.

Hemingway won a Pulitzer Prize for his novel. He let his friend, A.E. Hotchner, read the book before he first published it. A movie was made based on the book in 1958, starring Spencer Tracy. Hemingway thought that Hotchner could do a better job, WBUR reported. At the age of 101, Hotchner and his son made a stage adaptation of the book for the Pittsburgh Playhouse of Point Park University. It premiered this year.

Upcoming Episodes

Last week’s episode, “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Repeat” was a reference to the movie Edge of Tomorrow, which had the tagline: Live, Die, Repeat. This was a sci-fi movie starring Tom Cruise about reliving time over and over until you can find a way to survive the objective. It tied in pretty closely with the show’s premise.

After tonight, here’s what we’re looking at for the next three episodes.

Season 4 Episode 3: November 24 – One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty

“Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets.”

Season 4 Episode 4: December 1 – Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty

“Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

Season 4 Episode 5: December 8 – Rattlestar Ricklactica

“Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”

There will be a total of 10 episodes this season. The first set will air in 2019 and the second set are expected to air in 2020 after a hiatus for the holidays.

READ NEXT: Who Died on ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 1? Full List