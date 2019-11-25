Tonight is a new episode of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim. Episode 3 is called “One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty.” This is a reference to a classic book and movie. Read on to learn more.

The Title Refers to a Classic Book & Movie Called ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’

The description for the episode reads “Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets.”

The title refers to the book that’s called “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” A highly rated movie was also made based on the book.

Below you’ll see spoilers for the book and movie.

The novel was written in 1962 by Ken Kesey. It took place in an Oregon psychiatric hospital. It was later adapted into a Broadway play and then a movie that won numerous awards. The novel’s narrated by Chief Bromden, a half-Native American patient who is retelling the story of Randle Patrick McMurphy. McMurphy faked being insane so he could serve a gambling and battery sentence in the hospital rather than in prison. Nurse Ratched is the head nurse. (In fact, a new series based on her called Ratched is coming to Netflix. It will star Sarah Paulson and is premiering sometime in 2020 and will be a prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.)

McMurphy and Ratched are constantly in a power struggle in the novel, and at one point McMurphy attacks Ratched. She’s injured and loses her ability to talk. Meanwhile, McMurphy was given a lobotomy. Bromden kills McMurphy in mercy and escapes.

Interestingly, the book’s title comes from a nursery rhyme:

Vintery, mintery, cutery, corn,

Apple seed and apple thorn,

Wire, briar, limber lock

Three geese in a flock

One flew East

One flew West

And one flew over the cuckoo’s nest.”

The book itself has been banned many times.

VideoVideo related to ‘rick and morty’: one crew over the crewcoo’s morty refers to a book & movie 2019-11-24T23:00:57-05:00

In the movie, Jack Nicholson played Randle McMurphy. Danny DeVito and Christopher Lloyd were also in the movie. It won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

We will update this story after the episode airs, when there are more details about how the plot relates to the movie and book.

Upcoming Episodes

The premiere episode, “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Repeat” was a reference to the movie Edge of Tomorrow, which had the tagline: Live, Die, Repeat. This was a sci-fi movie starring Tom Cruise about reliving time over and over until you can find a way to survive the objective. It tied in pretty closely with the show’s premise.

Then last week’s “Old Man and the Seat” referred to the classic book “The Old Man and the Sea.”

After tonight, here’s what we’re looking at for the next two episodes.

Season 4 Episode 4: December 1 – Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty

“Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

Season 4 Episode 5: December 8 – Rattlestar Ricklactica

“Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”

There will be a total of 10 episodes this season. The first set will air in 2019 and the second set are expected to air in 2020 after a hiatus for the holidays.

READ NEXT: Who Died on ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 1? Full List