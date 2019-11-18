‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 2 After Credits Scene: What Did Jerry Drink? [VIDEO]

At the end of Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 2 on Adult Swim, there’s an after-credits scene with Jerry that left some people confused. Watch it here and then read an explanation about what happened. This article will have spoilers for Season 4 Episode 2, “The Old Man and the Seat.”

Jerry’s Drink Is Connected to an Earlier Scene

In the after-credits scene, Jerry is seen drinking a pink vial of liquid that he finds in the refrigerator. He’s then transported to a world (or hallucination) where he’s a water delivery guy and everyone appreciates him. It’s so wonderful that he wants to drink more of the liquid after the vision ends.

Here’s that scene again in case you missed it.

The vial Jerry is drinking is actually something Rick talked about earlier in the same episode. Jerry refers to it as Globyfan (it’s unclear what the correct spelling is.) That’s the same name that Rick used earlier in the episode for a liquid he had created. Tony found himself in a vat of the pink liquid after he refused a heavenly vision where he could spend eternity pooping in whatever toilet he wanted. His wife also would have been alive and well in that eternity, but Tony refused it.

Rick explained to Tony that Globafan connects the “whatever you want” section of your brain with “whatever you have” in your brain. So Tony’s version of heaven, based on what he had in his brain, was a bunch of toilets.

So Jerry was seeing his version of heaven (or at least what would be described as a heavenly experience for him.) And if given the chance, it appears that he would stay in one of those vats of pink liquid forever and wouldn’t break free like Tony did.

Fans have different theories about why this was Jerry’s fantasy.

For one thing, Jerry had just stopped a bunch of aliens from stealing the Earth’s water supply. It’s possible that he saw himself as the man who saved Earth’s water, but also felt like wasn’t appreciated for it. In this vision world, he’s appreciated every time he delivers water.

Some fans think it’s as simple as Jerry being able to show off and being the “savior,” (which he plays second fiddle to Rick to in the real world.)

Others think that since Jerry used the app and discovered he had no soulmate, this fulfilled a need to still be useful and needed. A trucker is a “solo” life, but he’s still needed and respected. Jerry is still considered a “loser” in the real world — even Morty told him that he was acting like a loser just before he had his vision. So in his version of heaven, Jerry may not be doing anything heroic or crazy, but he still has respect.

By the way, there was also an Easter egg in that scene that you might’ve missed.

The “missing” photo on the milk carton is the bully that Morty sent into space during the last episode, while Morty was wearing the death crystal.

The butter robot from Season One is also in the refrigerator, apparently still doing his life’s work of serving butter.

