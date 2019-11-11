‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 1: Review & Recap

The new season of Rick and Morty premieres tonight and it’s phenomenal. Here is a review and recap of Season 4 Episode 1. This was written live as the episode aired, so bear with us as we get our thoughts together. Don’t forget to read all the way to the end of this article and vote in our poll, letting us know what you thought about tonight’s episode.

This article will have spoilers for Season 4 Episode 1 of Rick and Morty.

Season 4 Episode 1 aired on November 10, 2019. It’s called Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat. The synopsis reads: “Morty goes nuts this time dawg. Rick does stuff. Season 4 premiere broh.”

And now we’re beginning the live review.

First, the episode starts with a new opening sequence that is A-mazing. I love the giant Morty clip. Sure, it’s possible that none of these scenes will make it into the actual season. But they’re fun to watch.

The episode starts with everyone making fun of Morty for following Jessica’s Instagram. And Rick brags about having an auto-responder chip in his brain to respond to his family.

The episode starts off with a bang, so to speak. It is SO funny, with Rick forced to be nicer and Jerry somehow already right back in the middle of the family.

Rick is NOT happy about having to be nicer, by the way.

And those death crystals are AMAZING. Poor Morty has a lot of terrible ways to die. :( But I loved how those crystals helped Rick defeat the crystal poachers.

Morty uses one of the death crystals to try to fly in a way that ends his life with Jessica. But instead, he kills Rick! A hologram appears and guides him in creating a clone, but advises him that he should listen to Rick and not the death crystal.

And Rick is reborn thanks to the Phoenix Initiative. But Clone Rick ends up in a fascist Rick’s universe who’s taken out by Fascist Morty.

This is AMAZING.

Meanwhile, Morty is haunted by Hologram Rick who’s upset that Morty won’t clone him. And he’s haunted by a death crystal that won’t let him talk to Jessica.

Back in the Fascist Universe, Mr. Meeseeks is reborn and I am SO happy. But everyone was killed in the process and Rick is revived as some weird bug clone. Oh wait, sorry, it’s a Shrimp Rick.

Annnnd Shrimp Rick is killed too.

This is the best episode EVER.

Back in Morty’s world, he can’t even answer a math question right without losing Jessica according to the Death Crystal. But now it looks like a bully is going to kill him no matter what. So Morty has to bring Rick back or Holo-Rick won’t help him.

And then Teddy Bear Rick kills himself because he woke up in another fascist universe. Someone on Reddit commented at this point: “Teddy Rick killing himself was everything I could ever want out of this episode.”

This episode is the perfect way to kick off the new season.

After the commercial, Morty is back and armed with a crystal in his forehead. He does whatever the crystal tells him to do he can die with Jessica. “Shield me from the law,” he orders a bunch of Meeseeks. This is the most “Rick” like I’ve ever seen Morty. He’s killing everyone!

And he reminds me A LOT of Dr. Manhattan in that scene.

And you’ve gotta love this quote: “Gaslighting doesn’t exist, you made it up because you’re f****** crazy.”

And the way the crystal controls how Morty talks… WOW.

And did you catch the Trover ad hidden in the episode? I loved that touch.

So, the crystal leads Morty away from Jessica after she asks him to go skinny-dipping so he can die with her. Then we’re back to Clone-Rick-Wasp where they torture their food but also are least dysfunctional of all the families, which is so disturbing.

OK, now Morty is off somewhere in a desert and has turned into some weird alien-plant creature. I AM SO CONFUSED AND IT IS WONDERFUL.

Rick forcibly removes the death crystal and Morty goes back to normal. Sorta. His monster body merges with the clone who then gives birth to a bunch of wasps and now I’m even more confused.

In the end, Morty says he learned to live in the moment, but Rick tells him this isn’t Full House, haha.

And in the post-credits scene, we find out that Jessica’s going to work in hospice and that’s why Morty saw him at the end of her life.

All in all, I would rate this new episode as highly as possible. It was worth the wait even more than the Szechuan sauce from McDonald’s was. :)

There are going to be a total of 10 episodes in Season 4. The first five are airing in 2019, every Sunday night at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. Then there will be a break for the holidays, and the series will continue sometime in 2020.

Here’s a look at the episode titles for the first five episodes of the new season.

What did you think of the premiere? Vote in this poll after you’ve watched tonight’s Rick and Morty Season 4 premiere.

