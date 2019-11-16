Now that Season 4 Episode 2 of Rick and Morty is close to premiering, we know a little more than we did this time last week about the show’s schedule and what to expect on Sunday night. Here are some videos for S4E2, details, and the Season 4 schedule that we know so far. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of special guests, trailer videos, and episode descriptions.

Episode Title, Date & Details

Season 4 Episode 2 airs on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (11:30 p.m. Pacific/10:30 p.m. Central.) It will air on Adult Swim. It’s called “The Old Man and the Seat.”

The description, which doesn’t reveal a lot, reads: “We all have one thing in common broh. I don’t know broh. Watch this one.”

There are a lot of options for watching the new season live. It will air on Adult Swim on TV. If you don’t have cable, you can watch on Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. (AT&T TV Now and FuboTV even have free trials you can use if you want to test the services.) If you have a cable login, you can also watch it live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here. Netflix will not be showing the series in the U.S.

Season 4 Episode 2 Videos & Special Guests

Although Adult Swim hasn’t released an official trailer on their YouTube channel, we all saw the trailer after Episode 1 aired. There are a few trailers posted on YouTube that you can watch below. One of them is below.

VideoVideo related to ‘rick and morty’ season 4 episode 2 schedule: date, title, special guests & videos 2019-11-16T16:02:45-05:00

During Comic-Con, Adult Swim released a longer clip from next week’s episode. You can watch it below. It’s just called “Glootie.”

VideoVideo related to ‘rick and morty’ season 4 episode 2 schedule: date, title, special guests & videos 2019-11-16T16:02:45-05:00

And here’s another clip from Episode 2, shared by Adult Swim.

VideoVideo related to ‘rick and morty’ season 4 episode 2 schedule: date, title, special guests & videos 2019-11-16T16:02:45-05:00

We also know that Taika Waititi (director Thor: Ragnarok) is the voice of the alien Glootie who helps Morty and Jerry develop an app, ScreenRant reported. Another “Glootie” alien we’ll see is played by Sam Neill.

Season 4 Schedule

So far, five episodes are scheduled to premiere in 2019. One episode is being released every week at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday nights.

After Sunday night, here’s what we’re looking at for the next three episodes.

Season 4 Episode 3: November 24 – One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty

“Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets.”

Season 4 Episode 4: December 1 – Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty

“Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

Season 4 Episode 5: December 8 – Rattlestar Ricklactica

“Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”

There will be a total of 10 episodes this season.

Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim pic.twitter.com/GjcpfHNu49 — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) November 10, 2019

Last week, Justin Roiland wrote on Twitter: “Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday Nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim.”

So more than likely, we’ll be expecting a holiday hiatus after Episode 5 and then the last five episodes will return sometime in 2020.

Here’s the trailer for the whole season.

VideoVideo related to ‘rick and morty’ season 4 episode 2 schedule: date, title, special guests & videos 2019-11-16T16:02:45-05:00

And here’s the opening sequence for Season 4.

VideoVideo related to ‘rick and morty’ season 4 episode 2 schedule: date, title, special guests & videos 2019-11-16T16:02:45-05:00

READ NEXT: Who Died on ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 1? Full List