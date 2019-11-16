‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 2 Schedule: Date, Title, Special Guests & Videos

Now that Season 4 Episode 2 of Rick and Morty is close to premiering, we know a little more than we did this time last week about the show’s schedule and what to expect on Sunday night. Here are some videos for S4E2, details, and the Season 4 schedule that we know so far. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of special guests, trailer videos, and episode descriptions.
Episode Title, Date & Details
Season 4 Episode 2 airs on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (11:30 p.m. Pacific/10:30 p.m. Central.) It will air on Adult Swim. It’s called “The Old Man and the Seat.”
The description, which doesn’t reveal a lot, reads: “We all have one thing in common broh. I don’t know broh. Watch this one.”
There are a lot of options for watching the new season live. It will air on Adult Swim on TV. If you don’t have cable, you can watch on Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. (AT&T TV Now and FuboTV even have free trials you can use if you want to test the services.) If you have a cable login, you can also watch it live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here. Netflix will not be showing the series in the U.S.
Season 4 Episode 2 Videos & Special Guests
Although Adult Swim hasn’t released an official trailer on their YouTube channel, we all saw the trailer after Episode 1 aired. There are a few trailers posted on YouTube that you can watch below. One of them is below.
During Comic-Con, Adult Swim released a longer clip from next week’s episode. You can watch it below. It’s just called “Glootie.”
And here’s another clip from Episode 2, shared by Adult Swim.
We also know that Taika Waititi (director Thor: Ragnarok) is the voice of the alien Glootie who helps Morty and Jerry develop an app, ScreenRant reported. Another “Glootie” alien we’ll see is played by Sam Neill.
Season 4 Schedule
So far, five episodes are scheduled to premiere in 2019. One episode is being released every week at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday nights.
After Sunday night, here’s what we’re looking at for the next three episodes.
Season 4 Episode 3: November 24 – One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty
“Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets.”
Season 4 Episode 4: December 1 – Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty
“Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”
Season 4 Episode 5: December 8 – Rattlestar Ricklactica
“Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”
There will be a total of 10 episodes this season.
Last week, Justin Roiland wrote on Twitter: “Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday Nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim.”
So more than likely, we’ll be expecting a holiday hiatus after Episode 5 and then the last five episodes will return sometime in 2020.
Here’s the trailer for the whole season.
And here’s the opening sequence for Season 4.
