‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 2 Voice Cast: Who Are the Special Guests?

Tonight, Rick and Morty finally returned to Adult Swim with Season 4 Episode 2. Here’s a look at who the cast members were voicing characters tonight. Read on to see what we know so far about the special guests tonight. We’ll update this post as the episode airs and after.

Season 4 Episode 2, which aired on November 17, 2019, is called “The Old Man and the Seat.” The logline reads: “We all have one thing in common broh. I don’t know broh. Watch this one.”

Of course, there’s the regular cast we’ve come to expect for Rick and Morty episodes. These include Justin Roiland as Rick Sanchez and Morty. Chris Parnell voices Jerry. Spencer Grammer voices Summer. Sarah Chalke voices Beth.

But then there are always unexpected characters and new voice guests who appear in episodes.

Special Guests Tonight

We do know that quite a few people are expected to have special guest roles in Season 4 in general. ScreenRant reported that Taika Waititi (director Thor: Ragnarok) will be the alien Glootie who helps Morty and Jerry develop an app in tonight’s episode.

Taika Waititi also voiced IG-11 on the first episode of The Mandalorian. So if he sounds familiar, that could be why. His other credits include Avengers: Endgame (Korg), What We Do in the Shadows (Viago), Thor: Ragnarok (Korg), Radiradirah (various), Green Lantern (Tom Kalmaku), Revelations, The Strip (Mostin), and more. Waititi is originally from New Zealand. He’s also an experienced painter and photographer.

In addition, Sam Neill is going to be playing another character tonight who is the same species as Glootie, ScreenRant noted. His other credits include Blackbird, Jurassic World 3, Ride Like a Girl, Palm Beach, Peter Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok (Odin), House of Bond (Tiny Rowland), Tutankhamun (Lord Carnarvon), And Then There Were None, MindGamers, Peaky Blinders (Chester Campbell), Harry (Jim Stockton), Alcatraz (Emerson), Crusoe, Happy Town, The Tudors, and much more.

Upcoming Special Guests

ScreenRant reported that Paul Giamatti and Kathleen Turner will be in upcoming episodes this season.

Rick and Morty will have 10 episodes in Season 4. The first five will air in 2019 and the last five are expected to air sometime after a holiday break.

Here are the titles and episode descriptions for the rest of the episodes that we’re expected to see in 2019. These were released on Rick and Morty‘s social media accounts. The episode descriptions don’t reveal much.

Season 4 Episode 3: One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty

“Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets.”

Season 4 Episode 4: Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty

“Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

Season 4 Episode 5: Rattlestar Ricklactica

“Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”

As for the dates the episodes will be aired, here is what the schedule is expected to be:

Episode 1: November 10

Episode 2: November 17

Episode 3: November 24

Episode 4: December 1

Episode 5: December 8

Then five more episodes will air in the season, most likely in 2020.

This story will be updated as we learn more. This is a developing article.

