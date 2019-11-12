‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 2: Trailer, Title & Spoilers

The Season 4 premiere of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim has just aired. It was absolutely phenomenal. The long wait was definitely worthwhile. But of course, now we’re counting down the minutes until Season 4 Episode 2 airs next week.

Season 4 Episode 2 Title & Description

Season 4 Episode 2 airs on November 17, 2019 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (11:30 p.m. Pacific/10:30 p.m. Central.) It’s called “The Old Man and the Seat.”

The description reads: “We all have one thing in common broh. I don’t know broh. Watch this one.”

Season 4 Episode 2 Title & Description Trailer

Although Adult Swim hasn’t released an official trailer on their YouTube channel, we all saw the trailer after Episode 1 aired. There are a few trailers posted on YouTube that you can watch below. Of course, these could be taken down, but we’re including them here while they’re still available.

This is the episode we’ve all been waiting for where Glootie and Jerry develop an app.

Here’s another version of the promo, just in case the one above is taken down.

Season 4 Episode 2 Spoilers

During Comic-Con, Adult Swim released a longer clip from next week’s episode. You can watch it below. It’s just called “Glootie.”

It looks like this is going to be another great episode.

We also know that Taika Waititi (director Thor: Ragnarok) is the voice of the alien Glootie who helps Morty and Jerry develop an app, ScreenRant reported. Another “Glootie” alien we’ll see is played by Sam Neill.

More Rick and Morty News

Of course, fans can’t stop talking about the new season of Rick and Morty. The opening sequence for Rick and Morty was just released on Friday and there’s a lot to unpack just from that alone.

And here’s the trailer for Season 4.

Ten episodes will air for Season 4, including five airing in 2019.

Here is what we know so far about the rest of the episodes. The last five are a big mystery.

Season 4 Episode 3: November 24 – One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty

“Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets.”

Season 4 Episode 4: December 1 – Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty

“Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

Season 4 Episode 5: December 8 – Rattlestar Ricklactica

“Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”

The loglines don’t reveal a lot. And neither do the episode titles. But we’re really hoping this means that Episode 5 will be a take on Battlestar Galactica in some way, because that series was amazing. (And if it’s anything like the Mad-Max-post-apocalyptic-Rick-and-Morty, it’ll be a great episode.)

There are still quite a few mysteries about the new season of Rick and Morty. We don’t know anything about the last five episodes of Season 4, not even their titles or descriptions. We do know that they will likely air in 2020 after a holiday break.

If the first episode of Season 4 is any indication, then we are in for a treat for the fourth season of Rick and Morty. And since Adult Swim signed on for 70 new episodes, including Season 4, that means six more seasons after this one.