Can You Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 3 on Hulu or Netflix?

We’re only two episodes into the new season of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim and it’s already phenomenal. But if you’re looking for new options for watching the series now that AdultSwim.com is no longer showing episodes without cable, Netflix won’t work for you. And Hulu only works if you have a special subscription package that costs more than the regular Hulu service. Read on for more details about Season 4 Episode 3 and the rest of the season.

Season 4 Episode 3 of ‘Rick and Morty’ Won’t Be on Netflix in the U.S. or the U.K.

Tonight’s episode of Rick and Morty won’t be available on Netflix in the United States or in the U.K., unfortunately.

In the U.S., Rick and Morty has never been available on Netflix because Hulu has always had the streaming rights. But regular Hulu won’t be livestreaming new episodes (see more details in the second section below.)

Meanwhile in the UK, Netflix UK has all the old seasons of Rick and Morty. But new episodes will not be shown on Netflix UK because Channel 4 has the streaming rights for the new season. Channel 4 just aired Season 4 Episode 1 on November 20 on E4. Episode 3 won’t air until December in the UK on E4. But once it airs, it will also be available for streaming on All 4 in the UK. All 4 is a video on demand service from Channel 4. E4 has a “Catch Up” page online here for watching TV shows that have already aired on E4.

Channel4.com has a “Watch Live” feature for E4 and the link is here. This requires Adobe Flash Player and a TV license to stream or watch live. According to Mirror, you won’t need the TV license to watch the new episodes on Catch Up on All 4 later.

Hulu with Live TV Has New ‘Rick and Morty’ Episodes, Include S4E3, But Regular Hulu Does Not

If you have Hulu with Live TV in the U.S., you can live stream new Rick and Morty Season 4 episodes as they air, including Season 4 Episode 3. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here. It comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, but it costs more than regular Hulu. With Hulu with Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Rick and Morty episodes on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app. Cable is not required, but it costs $44.99/month. The service also has an extensive on-demand library and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage.

But note: regular Hulu in the U.S. will not have the new Rick and Morty episodes, although it does have the previous three seasons. Season 4 of Rick and Morty will eventually come to regular Hulu too, but not for a long time.

Hey there! We have the rights to past seasons of Rick and Morty in our streaming library. We should see S4 come to Hulu some time after it finishes airing in its entirety. If you'd like to stream as it airs, you can do so with Hulu + Live TV: https://t.co/xiny322tcE! — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) November 15, 2019

The new season will eventually be available on both Hulu (owned by Disney) and HBO Max (backed by WarnerMedia.) But the earliest regular Hulu and HBO Max will see the new season is May 2020, when HBO Max launches, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Season 4 Episode 3 Could Have a Twist

Season 4 Episode 3 is called One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty. The description reads: “Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets.”

Here’s the trailer for tonight.

Rick and Morty S4E3 One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty (Promo)third episode preview of the 4th season of Rick and Morty called The One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty. Continue the Fun with Kev by following our social media!: 🎮 Our Fun Twitch Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/kevsuniverse ⭐ Our Exciting Discord: https://discord.gg/hUxr395 ✅ Our Awesome Twitter: https://twitter.com/KevsUniverse 💟 Our Fashionable Merch: https://teespring.com/stores/poke-universe 2019-11-18T15:54:39.000Z

Some fans think this is a fakeout and these characters won’t be in the episode at all.

Adult Swim just released a new video about Episode 3 on Facebook on Saturday.

Here’s the schedule for the last two episodes of 2019. The last five episodes of Season 4 will air sometime in 2020.

Season 4 Episode 4: December 1 – Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty

“Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

Season 4 Episode 5: December 8 – Rattlestar Ricklactica

“Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”

