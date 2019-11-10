Can You Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 on Hulu or Netflix?

It’s almost time for Season 4 of ‘Rick and Morty‘ to premiere. It airs on Adult Swim tonight at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. But if you don’t have cable, can you legally watch it on one of your favorite streaming services, Netflix or Hulu? The answer is a bit complicated.

You Can Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 on Hulu for an Additional Charge

If you have Hulu, you can live stream new Rick and Morty Season 4 episodes as they air or watch them later. But you can only do this if you have Hulu with Live TV, which costs more than Hulu.

Hulu offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Cartoon Network/Adult Swim.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Cartoon Network/Adult Swim on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

If you don’t want to watch via Hulu with Live TV, the season will eventually come to regular Hulu too, but not for a long time.

The series will stream on both Hulu (owned by Disney) and HBO Max (backed by WarnerMedia.) Hulu’s deal has been extended to cover the 70 new episodes and the last three seasons, and HBO Max has just signed a new streaming deal, The Hollywood Reporter shared. But the earliest regular Hulu and HBO Max will see the new season is May 2020, when HBO Max launches. It’s not clear if, at that time, Season 4 will be available or if we’ll just start out with Seasons 1-3 and Season 4 will be added to HBO Max (and regular Hulu) on a later date.

The Series Won’t Be Available on Netflix in the U.S., But It’s Expected to Be Added to Australia’s Netflix at Some Point

When and if Rick and Morty Season 4 is available on Netflix depends on what country you’re in. In the U.S., Rick and Morty is no longer on Netflix because HBO Max and Hulu have streaming rights to the series in the U.S.

However, in Australia, Netflix there will eventually get Rick and Morty Season 4, according to Tech Radar. The only thing we don’t know is when Rick and Morty will premiere on Netflix in Australia. That hasn’t yet been shared. We do know that in the UK, Rick and Morty Season 4 won’t premiere on Channel 4 until January 2020.

If you’re in Australia, Rick and Morty‘s Netflix address is here.

Additional Live Stream Options

There are a lot of options for watching the new season live. If you have cable, you can watch on Adult Swim’s TV channel. There’s also AT&T TV Now and FuboTV, which both come with free trials to test the services.

For the first episode of Season 4 only, you can also watch it live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here. Just beware, Adult Swim has been known to play tricks before with its live streams online, like the time it showed the Fishcenter live instead of a new episode that viewers were expecting. This shouldn’t happen for the premiere, but you likely won’t be able to watch the rest of the episodes on AdultSwim.com for free after this week.

