Can You Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 on iTunes or Amazon?

Finally, our wait is over. Rick and Morty Season 4 is premiering tonight on Adult Swim at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. But if you don’t have cable and prefer to buy the episodes after it’s aired live, can you watch on iTunes or Amazon? Read on for more details.

Yes, ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Will Be on iTunes

Yes, Season 4 of Rick and Morty will be available for purchase on iTunes as new episodes are released. Just go to the iTunes app and search for Rick and Morty Season 4. You’ll see this screen.

You can buy a season pass for Season 4 for $22.99 HD. Then you’ll be notified as new episodes are posted. According to iTunes: “You will be sent an email when future episodes are available. All available episodes can be found in the TV Shows section of your library, in Purchased in the iTunes Store on your computer or iOS device, or in Purchase under TV Shows on your Apple TV.”

The only thing that’s not clear is exactly what time the new episodes will be posted to iTunes. It won’t be at the same time they air live on Adult Swim, Sundays at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. In past years, they were posted the next day, sometime on Monday, typically in the morning.

Yes, ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Will Be on Amazon

Yes, Season 4 of Rick and Morty will be available for purchase on Amazon as new episodes are released, just like iTunes. Here’s the direct link.

You can add the season to your watchlist or just pre-order the entire Season 4 on HD for $22.99. You’ll be notified as new episodes are posted.

As with iTunes, the only thing that’s not clear is exactly what time the new episodes will be posted to Amazon. It won’t be at the same time they air live on Adult Swim, Sundays at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. In past years, they were posted the next day after they aired, on Mondays, typically in the morning.

Live Stream Options

There are a lot of options for watching the new season live if you prefer that over Amazon or iTunes. If you have cable, you can watch on Adult Swim’s TV channel. There’s also AT&T TV Now and FuboTV, which both come with free trials to test the services. Or you can watch live if you have Hulu with Live TV. Hulu with Live TV doesn’t have a free trial option, but if you’re already subscribed it can be a great way to watch live if you don’t have cable.

For the first episode of Season 4 only, you can also watch it live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here. Just beware, Adult Swim has been known to play tricks before with its live streams online, like the time it showed the Fishcenter live instead of a new episode that viewers were expecting. This shouldn’t happen for the premiere, but you likely won’t be able to watch the rest of the episodes on AdultSwim.com for free after this week.

