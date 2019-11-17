‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 & Netflix: Details for US, UK & AUS

If you used to watch Rick and Morty on Netflix and were hoping to catch Season 4 on Netflix too, then you’re in for a sad revelation. Rick and Morty‘s new episodes will not be airing at any time on Netflix in the U.S. or in the U.K., although they are still expected to appear sometime in Australia. The situation in other countries varies. The change is due to new streaming rights in the U.S. and the U.K. Read on for more details.

The Series Isn’t on Netflix in the U.S. or the U.K.

In the U.S., Rick and Morty is not on Netflix because HBO Max and Hulu have the streaming rights to the series. (Hulu had previous streaming rights for earlier seasons in the U.S. and Netflix did not.) Hulu just signed on for the new 70 episodes, and HBO Max has signed a streaming deal for the new episodes too. But the new Season 4 episodes won’t be available on Hulu or HBO Max until May 2020, The Hollywood Reporter shared. Previously, it had taken 11 months for new Rick and Morty episodes to show up on Hulu, so this is actually an improvement for the streaming service. (You can still watch Rick and Morty‘s new episodes on Hulu Live, but that costs extra.)

Back in November 2018, a little over a year ago, Rick and Morty’s old episodes were removed from Netflix in the UK. Meanwhile, in the UK, Channel 4 has Rick and Morty now and will start premiering new episodes on November 20.

All of Rick and Morty’s old episodes were removed from Netflix in the U.K. about a year ago. At one point, Netflix had bought the rights to stream the first two seasons and the third, even calling the show a Netflix Original, Daily Express reported. But those days are over, and the show is with Channel 4 now.

Rick and Morty was also removed from Netflix in Ireland around the same time.

The Series Is Expected to Be Added to Australia’s Netflix

In Australia, Netflix there will eventually get Rick and Morty Season 4, according to Tech Radar. The only thing we don’t know is when Rick and Morty will premiere on Netflix in Australia. That hasn’t yet been shared. We do know that in the UK, Rick and Morty Season 4 won’t premiere on Channel 4 until November 20. (It was originally slated for January 2020, but the date was moved up.)

If you’re in Australia, Rick and Morty‘s Netflix address is here.

As far as other countries go, it really varies from country to country depending on who has the streaming rights.

In Belgium, all three of the first seasons are still available, according to this web cache.

As for when new episodes are appearing on Netflix in other countries, that part is still unclear. They are expected to be arriving on Australia’s Netflix at some point, but the date hasn’t yet been revealed, much to Australian viewers’ frustration.

Live Stream Options that Work

But all is not lost. There are a number of streaming options that do work for new Rick and Morty episodes, including tonight’s Season 4 Episode 2.

If you have cable, you can watch on Adult Swim’s TV channel. There’s also AT&T TV Now and FuboTV, which both come with free trials to test the services.

If you have Hulu, you can live stream new Rick and Morty Season 4 episodes as they air or watch them later. But you can only do this if you have Hulu with Live TV, which costs quite a bit more and comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Cartoon Network/Adult Swim.

AdultSwim.com and Adult Swim’s app are also streaming new Rick and Morty episodes live, but you’ll need a cable login to make those work.

