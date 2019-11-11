WATCH: ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4’s New Opening Credits & See Photos

With Season 4 of Rick and Morty now airing on Adult Swim, we also have another fun new development. Rick and Morty has a new opening credits sequence. You can watch it below.

Watch the New Opening Sequence

There’s a lot to unpack in this opening sequence. It was actually released early on Friday, before the Season 4 premiere.

Here are some screenshots of some of the highlights from the new credits.

A lot of fans think the scene above won’t show up in the season itself and it’s more likely a nod to the game.

And let’s not forget that the Cthulhu scenes are still in the opening. Could this mean we’ll eventually see this scene or is just a great way to end the opening credits?

But don’t get too excited about thinking there are clues or spoilers in the opening sequence that was released early. As you can see from this Reddit thread below, a lot of scenes in the opening sequences never actually make it into an episode.

Then again, these scenes that never made it into an episode could also be memories that were broken during the Morty’s Mind Blowers episode, so maybe they really did happen. We just never saw them.

Do you think we’ll be seeing some of these newest scenes in Season 4? Whatever the scenes mean, they’re really building a lot of hype for the new season, that’s for sure.

So far, we know that 10 episodes will air for Season 4, including five airing in 2019.

This is the most likely schedule for the first five new episodes. Adult Swim also released episode descriptions on social media too.

Season 4 Episode 2: November 17 – The Old Man and the Seat

“We all have one thing in common broh. I don’t know broh. Watch this one.”

Season 4 Episode 3: November 24 – One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty

“Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets.”

Season 4 Episode 4: December 1 – Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty

“Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

Season 4 Episode 5: December 8 – Rattlestar Ricklactica

“Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”

The loglines don’t reveal a lot. And neither do the episode titles. But we’re really hoping this means that Episode 5 will be a take on Battlestar Galactica in some way, because that series was amazing. (And if it’s anything like the Mad-Max-post-apocalyptic-Rick-and-Morty, it’ll be a great episode.)

We don’t know much of anything about Season 4’s second-half. We haven’t heard any titles for the last five episodes yet or descriptions.

There are still quite a few mysteries about the new season of Rick and Morty. What we do know is that new episodes will premiere Sundays at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (10:30 p.m. in the Central time zone, and 11:30 p.m. Pacific for unlucky people on the West Coast who have to watch it on TV later than everyone else.)

This is a developing story.