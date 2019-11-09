‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Schedule: Episode Titles & Descriptions

The new season of Rick and Morty airs on Sunday, November 10 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (10:30 p.m. Central/11:30 p.m. Pacific) on Adult Swim. We already know quite a bit about what to expect for the coming season, but there are still a lot of mysteries to uncover. Here’s a look at the schedule we know so far, including episode titles and descriptions.

Five Episodes Will Premiere in 2019

So far, five episodes are scheduled to premiere in 2019. These are not all airing at once on November 10. Rather, one episode is being released every week at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday nights.

The trailer for Rick and Morty ends with a mention of five all-new episodes for Season 4, starting Sunday, November 10.

The trailer says that five all-new episodes will start on Sunday, November 10 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. It then goes on to say: “half the season you deserve, all the season we could handle.”

Season 4 is supposed to be 10 episodes long, but the trailer only mentions five episodes. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in July, Justin Roiland said that Season 4 would be 10 episodes long (which would be the same length as Season 2 and Season 3.)

Because of what Roiland said, most fans are assuming that we’re only getting the first half of Season 4 in 2019 and the second half will be released sometime in 2020. But keep in mind that this has not been confirmed yet by Adult Swim. Dan Harmon intended Season 3 to be a little longer than it ended up being. But hopefully, we’ll get 10 episodes for Season 4. Heavy has reached out to Adult Swim about this but did not get a response.

Here Is the Schedule, Along with Episode Titles & Descriptions

This is the most likely schedule for the five new episodes. Adult Swim also released episode descriptions on social media too.

Season 4 Episode 1: November 10 – Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat

“Morty goes nuts this time dawg. Rick does stuff. Season 4 premiere broh.”

Season 4 Episode 2: November 17 – The Old Man and the Seat

“We all have one thing in common broh. I don’t know broh. Watch this one.”

Season 4 Episode 3: November 24 – One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty

“Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets.”

Season 4 Episode 4: December 1 – Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty

“Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

Season 4 Episode 5: December 8 – Rattlestar Ricklactica

“Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”

No, the loglines don’t reveal a lot. And neither do the episode titles. But we’re really hoping this means that Episode 5 will be a take on Battlestar Galactica in some way, because that series was amazing. (And if it’s anything like the Mad-Max-post-apocalyptic-Rick-and-Morty, it’ll be a great episode.)

There are still quite a few mysteries about the new season of Rick and Morty. What we do know is that Episode 1 will premiere Sunday, November 10, at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (10:30 p.m. in the Central time zone, and 11:30 p.m. Pacific for unlucky people on the West Coast who have to watch it on TV later than everyone else.)